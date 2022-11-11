Actor Naga Shaurya To Wed Anusha On November 20 In A Grand Ceremony

Young Telugu star Naga Shaurya is to tie the knot with Anusha, an interior designer by profession, on November 20 this year.

The popular actor will wed the interior designer at the JW Marriott hotel in Bangalore.

Sources close to the star said that both pre-wedding and wedding ceremonies will be held at the venue and that the wedding is scheduled to take place at precisely 11:25 a.m.

The pre-wedding rituals will kick-start with a Mehndi function on November 19. Sources also disclose that there will be different dress codes for both Mehandi and the wedding ceremony.

The two-day wedding ceremony in Bangalore is expected to be a grand affair, with several celebrities from different film industries likely to attend.

On the professional front, Naga Shaurya just began work on his 24th film, tentatively being referred to as 'NS24'.

Directed by debutant S.S. Arunachalam, the film is being produced by Srinivasa Rao Chintalapudi, Vijay Kumar Chintalapudi and Dr. Ashok Kumar Chintalapudi for Vaishnavi Films.

'NS24' is said to have the biggest budget among all the films that Naga Shaurya has so far acted in.

Touted to be an action entertainer that will also have elements for youth and families, the movie will see Naga Shaurya undergoing a complete makeover.

One other interesting fact about the project is that popular Tamil music director Harris Jayaraj will be making a comeback to Telugu cinema, after a long gap.