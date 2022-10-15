Actor Kichcha Sudeep, Cricketer Chris Gayle Launch First Edition Of Super 10 League

Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep and West Indian Cricket Legend Chris Gayle have announced the first edition of 'Super Ten', a unique cricket tournament which will bring together Indian actors, retired international cricketers from various nations and corporate honchos to compete in a 10 over (T10) format.



The short format cricket goodwill tournament, which promises high quotient entertainment and fun, will be held over two days in Bengaluru in December 2022.



The league will see actors from Bollywood, Sandalwood, Kollywood and Tollywood and ex-cricketers from around the world come together.



West Indian Cricketing Legend Chris Gayle said: "I am excited to play cricket with some of the noteworthy names in the Indian entertainment industry along with my cricketing peers across the globe. The tournament is set for T10 format which promises lot of firecrackers. Just can't wait for the excitement to begin in December."



Adding to this excitement, superstar Kichcha Sudeep said: "Super T10 League is an excellent opportunity to connect with friends in cricket, entertainment, and corporate sector. It is an opportunity to play friendly yet competitive sport. As we Indians love cricket, we can expect a fun set of matches with actors like me showcasing our passion for the sport and our skill sets too. These games will bring out the fun and sportsman side in actors for our fans too."



Commenting on the launch, Dinesh Kumar, Founder and Director, Super Ten Cricket said: "We have been working on this 'Cricketainment' concept for over a year now. This is the first edition, and we are committed to bringing forth a high-octane game for the viewers. The motive of the tournament is to strengthen the global interest of cricket. We envision to bring the biggest names in entertainment and cricket industry and are thrilled to on-board many more names soon. We can't wait to present an exciting series of games for all cricket aficionados globally."



Similarly, sharing his views, Super Ten Cricket Director Sanjay Vijay Raghavan said: "We are elated to be organising the Super Ten League that will see cricketers and celebrities come together for this entertaining duel and can't wait for it to all get started. We are glad to have names like Sudeep Kiccha and Chris Gayle behind this tournament. Their names not only bring excitement about the tournament but also immense credibility. We intend to build this as on-going property that cricket lovers in India and the world over look forward to."