Aayush Sharma Unleashes His Action Avatar In His Fourth Film ‘AS04’, Launches Its Teaser On His Birthday

On his birthday today, October 26, Aayush Sharma has treated his fans and followers with an impressive gift, by revealing the teaser for his fourth film ‘AS04’. And guess what? The actor’s unmatchable swag with stylized action hopes to be the perfect formula of entertainment, stirring the anticipation for the 2023 release.

The teaser begins with a charming Aayush Sharma tugging guitar strings while a group of armed men barge in to attack him. Showing no signs of discomfort, Aayush leads to a power-packed action sequence. With the actor's striking class and style, the teaser piques the interest of the audience for the action entertainer.

Talking about the teaser, Aayush Sharma said, "AS04 is a very exciting project and launching it on my birthday feels like the best birthday gift. The genre of the film is new for me and I'm having a blast working on it. I play a very interesting character with a very distinct look, style and personality, and I am excited for the audience to witness this new avatar of me."

The announcement for AS04 comes soon after Aayush revealed the first glimpse teaser of his third film ‘AS03’, marking a string of promising films back to back.

After shocking the audience with his phenomenal physical transformation and earning accolades for his remarkable growth as an actor in his second film, Aayush is on a roll to foray into diverse avenues.

From debuting with the rom-com ‘LoveYatri’, action drama ‘Antim: The Final’, to introducing the audience to the unique and interesting world of myth- modern action adventure for ‘AS03’ and an action-thriller AS04, he is leaving no stone unturned to impress the audience with his dedication and talent.