Thursday, Jun 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Aamir Khan's 'Lagaan' To Be Adapted As A West End Show In UK?

'Lagaan: Once Upon A Time' has completed 21 years of its release in Hindi cinema on Wednesday and now the Aamir Khan-starrer is set be adapted as a Broadway show in the UK, reports say.

Aamir Khan's 'Lagaan' To Be Adapted As A West End Show In UK?
A Still From ‘Lagaan’ Aamir Khan Productions

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Jun 2022 3:53 pm

'Lagaan: Once Upon A Time' has completed 21 years of its release in Hindi cinema on Wednesday and now the Aamir Khan-starrer is set be adapted as a Broadway show in the UK, reports say.

According to a source, "Several leading producers from the UK have requested for the rights from Aamir Khan Productions and a final decision will be made soon regarding the West End Theatre".

The West End Theatre is the equivalent to the Broadway show which is one of the biggest and most popular theatres worldwide.

Related stories

Aamir Khan Reveals Why He Took 14 Years To Produce 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Aamir Khan Congratulates Sister Nikhat Khan On Her TV Debut

The source added, "Aamir Khan's team is yet to make a final decision about it. The makers have different plans which include doing a worldwide tour of the show that will feature a completely original cast".

'Lagaan' is a tale set in 1893 during the late Victorian period of India's colonial British Raj. The film is directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar and is produced by Aamir Khan Productions.

On the work front, Khan is gearing up for the release of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' on August 11.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Aamir Khan Lagaan West End Theatre Broadway Show Laal Singh Chaddha Hindi Cinema Bollywood Aamir Khan
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

WI Vs BAN, 1st Test: Preview, Streaming

WI Vs BAN, 1st Test: Preview, Streaming

Swallow Momos With Care: AIIMS Delhi Warns After Man Choked To Death On A Momo

Swallow Momos With Care: AIIMS Delhi Warns After Man Choked To Death On A Momo