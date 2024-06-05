Art & Entertainment

Aamir Ali Reacts To Sanjeeda Shaikh's 'Demotivating Partner' Comment: Washing Dirty Linen In Public Is Not My Class

Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh separated in 2020 and got divorced in 2021.

Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh Photo: Instagram
In a recent interview, actress Sanjeeda Shaikh opened up about her divorce. The 'Heeramandi' actress spoke about the 'partners who try to demotivate you'. However, Sanjeeda didn't take her ex-husband Aamir Ali's name. Now, in an interview, Aamir has reacted to Sanjeeda's comment.

Aamir told News18 Showsha, “Not everything that she and I say about one another is about us.'' He added that they haven't been together for nearly five years now and he guessed that Sanjeeda might have gone through something like that in that period. He called it's an old story which is over.

The actor further said he knows what he went through in that separation period and what happened to him. ''But washing dirty linen in public is not my class. I’ve never put anyone down and I never will, especially who I have shared a relationship with,'' he said.

Aamir Ali On Doing Intimate Scenes In 'The Trial': I Was Nervous But Kubbra Sait Helped Me

BY Garima Das

Speaking about partners, Sanjeeda had said to Hauterrfly, "There are men, and there are partners who try to demotivate you, who tell you that you can’t do anything. Or they will say you will not be able to do this.'' She said it's better to be away from such people.

Sanjeeda continued, ''There are phases in every relationship where you are happy, and then there are some when you are not, and then you take a call for your life'' and that’s what she did for herself, because she started loving and prioritising herself which she feels is very important.

The actress also said that she feels lucky to come out from whatever happened to her. She also feels blessed to overcome all of that and be happy with the new version of herself.

For the unversed, Aamir and Sanjeeda, who got married in 2012, welcomed a daughter through surrogacy in 2018. They separated in 2020 and got divorced in 2021.

