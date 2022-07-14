Thursday, Jul 14, 2022
Aadil Khan Recollects Shooting Intense Underwater Scene In 'Shoorveer'

Actor Aadil Khan, who will be seen essaying the role of an Air Force pilot in the upcoming combat OTT show 'Shoorveer', had to hold his breath for one minute for an intense underwater scene in the series.

Updated: 14 Jul 2022 1:37 pm

The sequence was physically demanding as the actor had to manoeuvre underwater with his appendages tied up.

Opening up on how he enacted such a tough scene, Aadil said: "We were underwater and I held my breath for more than a minute but the real challenge was to swim underwater with hands and legs tied. I learnt swimming in lakes and rivers back in my hometown Bhopal which is popularly known as the city of lakes."

But, all the grilling is worth it for him, "Throughout my journey in this industry, there have been several times when a particular shot looks and is genuinely tough & challenging. But for me, whenever I hear the word action and I get into the character everything goes smooth, touch wood. I'm elated that I could push myself and did what was expected of me and I can't wait for audiences to see the series."

'Shoorveer' will be available on Disney + Hotstar from July 15.

[With Inputs From IANS]
 

Art & Entertainment Aadil Khan Shoorveer Military Drama Series Regina Cassandra OTT Shows
