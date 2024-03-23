Art & Entertainment

A Thousand Dancers To Dazzle Up Kartik Aaryan’s Entry Song In ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan has started the work on the upcoming instalment of the horror-comedy franchise film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’.

23 March 2024
The song is being touted as one of the biggest songs in terms of production in Hindi cinema.

The sequence will have 1,000 dancers, and a huge set has been erected in Film City, Mumbai with the choreography being handled by Ganesh Acharya.

Talking about the song, a source said: “It is one of the Bollywood’s biggest song shoots till date. 1,000 dancers have joined in yesterday and this is Rooh Baba's entry scene in the film. Kartik has been working on this for the past two weeks. His prep is flawless.”

The source further mentioned, “The scale and extravagance of the set promise a visual feast for audiences. Ganesh and Kartik have tried something unexpected and never seen before. The shoot started this week and will continue till next week.”

Kartik’s entry in the film is being mounted on a big scale. His entry will be marked by a song sequence in the film.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ is helmed by Anees Bazmee.

The film is set for Diwali 2024 release.

