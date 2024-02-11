Rinku Dhawan, who was last seen in the ‘Bigg Boss 17’ house has a unique plan for Valentine’s Day. The actress is going to celebrate it with a day out with her mother.
Sharing her idea of celebrating love, Rinku Dhawan says, “It’s extremely romantic and private. I still believe in love and in that emotion and I do hope that I find somebody. For now, I don’t have any valentine in my life, so I will spend it with my mother and she is my valentine. We will go for a good lunch.”
Rinku Dhawan believes that being in love gives an adrenaline rush and said, “It is the most beautiful feeling that one can experience. When one falls in love, they change a lot in terms of their thinking, feelings and emotions.”
However, she stresses that love after and before marriage are two different things. She says, “Love before marriage is very different because you are in a blossoming period where you are trying to be very nice and looking forward to spending time with each other and making memories with each other. Marriage is a very harsh reality. It’s a ground reality for any relationship and things do change after that. How you have to take things forward depends on the couple.”
“No matter how adjusting, sacrificing and understanding we are before marriage, somewhere after marriage things are taken for granted. I don’t think such things should happen. Relationships are an everyday work in progress,” she adds.
Talking of ‘Bigg Boss’, Rinku Dhawan calls it the biggest example of human connections. “These days people talk at the surface level, but no one wants to understand the person. However, in ‘Bigg Boss’ there are different people and it’s so beautiful that we try to know each other, not just on the surface level but a little more than that, to empathise with each other,” she concludes.