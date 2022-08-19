Friday, Aug 19, 2022
75th Anniversary Of Independence: About 22.50 Lakh School Children Watch Richard Attenborough's 'Gandhi' In Telangana

As many as 22.50 lakh school children in Telangana have watched Richard Attenborough's movie 'Gandhi' which is being screened by the state government as part of the celebration of 75 years of the country's independence.

Gandhi
Updated: 19 Aug 2022 1:08 pm

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had asked officials to screen the movie 'Gandhi' on the Father of the Nation to educate the present generation about the freedom struggle. 

The award-winning film is being screened, without charging any tickets, in 552 theatres across the state.

It was shown from August 9 to 11 and is being screened from August 14  to 21.

The state government has made arrangements to screen the movie for about 2.50 lakh school children every day and 22.50 lakh students have watched it till August 18, official sources said.

Officials from other states are showing interest in the state government's initiative of screening the film to lakhs of school children, an official release said on Thursday.

Officials from states, including Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh and  Rajasthan enquired with Telangana officials on how the film is being screened on such a large scale, it said.

The state government has organised several events, including mass singing of the National Anthem, screening of 'Gandhi', plantation drives and distribution of fruits to patients in hospitals as part of celebration of 75 years of Independence. 

