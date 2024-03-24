First is always special, isn't it? The entire country will be celebrating the festival of colours on March 25. Any occasion after marriage is special for newlyweds. This year, several newly married Bollywood celebs will celebrate Holi together after their wedding.
Let's have a look at these celebs who will be celebrating their first Holi post-marriage.
1. Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani
Rakul and Jackky who tied the knot in February this year, will celebrate their first Holi and we hope it will be memorable for them. They had destination wedding in Goa on February 21 in two ceremonies– an Anand Karaj and a Sindhi-style ceremony.
2. Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda
Kriti and Pulkit got married on March 15, 2024 at ITC Grand Bharat in Delhi NCR. It was a big fat wedding in presence of their families and close ones. The newlyweds will celebrate the festival of colours and love for the first time after their wedding.
3. Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha
Parineeti and Raghav's this year's Holi is special as it's their first one post their wedding. The couple got hicthed on September 24, 2023 at The Leela Palace in Udaipur in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their families and close ones.
4. Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani
'Pyaar ka Punchnama' fame actress Sonnalli Seygall got married to her long-time boyfriend and hotelier Ashesh L Sajnani on June 7, 2023. So, they will be ringing in their first Holi together this year.
5. Tanuj Virwani-Tanya Jacob
Tanuj Virwani got married to Tanya Jacob on December 25, 2023 at a Christmas themed wedding in Lonavala. It was a hush-hush affair. The couple will be celebrating together the festival of colours on March 25.