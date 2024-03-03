2024 Cinema Audio Society Awards Winners: 'Oppenheimer', 'The Bear' Take Home Accolades

The 60th edition of the Cinema Audio Society Awards took place on March 2, 2024, and recognized exceptional accomplishments in sound mixing for the films and television of the past year.
Hosted by comedian Tom Papa, the nominations were announced on January 9. Many films and television shows took home awards, including ‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘The Bear.’
Let’s check out the winners.
Film:
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing for Motion Picture – Animated: 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing for Motion Picture – Documentary: '32 Sounds'
Television:
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing for Television Series – One Hour: 'The Last Of Us: Season 1, Episode 1'
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing for Television Series – Half Hour: 'The Bear: Season 2, Episode 7'
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing for Non-Theatrical Motion Pictures or Limited Series: 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story'
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing for Television – Non-Fiction, Variety, or Music/Series or Specials: '100 Foot Wave: : Season 2, Episode 5'
Filmmaker Award: J.J. Abrams
Career Achievement Award: Joe Earle
Student Recognition Award: Yushu "Doris" Shen (University of Southern California)
The CAS President Peter Kurland stated, “As we mark this significant milestone, reflecting on 60 years of the CAS, it’s truly remarkable to witness the evolution of sound in cinema. While much has changed over time, one constant remains—the remarkable talent of these artists, whose dedication continues to enrich the cinematic experience for audiences worldwide. We applaud your exceptional achievements and invaluable contributions to the art of sound.”
Congratulations to all the winners!