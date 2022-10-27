‘Yashoda’ Trailer: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Plays A Surrogate Mother In This Gritty Medical Crime Thriller

After the teaser and sneak peek, the makers of ‘Yashoda’ – starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, have finally revealed the trailer and it has instantly grabbed the attention of the internet. The trailer was unveiled by some of the biggest names of the Indian entertainment industry on October 27, including Varun Dhawan in Hindi, Vijay Deverakonda in Telugu, Dulquer Salmaan in Malayalam, Suriya in Tamil and Rakshit Shetty in Kannada.

Sending adrenaline rush down the spine with its enthralling visuals and background music, it features Samantha as the surrogate mother Yashoda, unfolding the secrets of a serious medical crime with courage.

Apart from the action sequences of Samantha, the romance between Unni Mukundan and Sam shows there's a lovable track between them while Varalaxmi boasts of negative shades in the film.

Watch it here:

On the occasion of the trailer launch, producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad said, "I thank Vijay Deverakonda, Suriya, Rakshit Shetty, DulQuer Salman and Varun Dhawan for launching the Trailer. It received phenomenal response in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. It went instantly viral and trending on YouTube already. Everyone's heaping praises on Samantha's performance, Manisharma's BGM and the concept.”

He added, “Although we revealed the core plot of the story, the audience will be thrilled with the scenes and sequences in theatres. Leaving no stone unturned in the making and promotions under Sridevi Movies, we're releasing this seat edge thriller worldwide in 5 languages on Nov 11th".

Shot in Tamil and Telugu, ‘Yashoda’ will be dubbed and released in additional three languages - Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam, making the widest pan-India release for a female-led film, and also marking Samantha's first Hindi theatrical release.

Besides Samantha, the film also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, Priyanka Sharma and others in crucial roles.

Directed by Hari and Harish, ‘Yashoda’ is set to release on November 11, 2022.