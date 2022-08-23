Tuesday, Aug 23, 2022
'Thor: Love And Thunder' Coming To Disney+ Hotstar On September 8

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth's superhero film "Thor: Love and Thunder" will be available to Disney+ Hotstar subscribers in India from September 8, the streamer has announced.

Thor: Love and Thunder
Thor: Love and Thunder IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Aug 2022 3:28 pm

The Marvel Studios movie, also starring Natalie Portman, was released in Indian theatres on July 7.

The Marvel Studios movie, also starring Natalie Portman, was released in Indian theatres on July 7.

Disney+ Hotstar made the announcement on its official Twitter page on Monday night.

"Huzzah! Marvel Studios' #ThorLoveAndThunder is a #DisneyPlusDay premiere, streaming September 8 only on #DisneyPlusHotstar in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and English," the streaming platform said in a tweet. 

In "Thor: Love and Thunder", Hemsworth returns as the titular superhero, a role he previously played in three solo and four "Avengers" films. Portman also returns as Jane Foster from "Thor" (2011) and "Thor: The Dark World" (2013).

Filmmaker Taika Waititi, who directed the 2017 blockbuster "Thor: Ragnarok", has also helmed the fourth installment in the series. Waititi reprises his role as Korg, a Kronan gladiator who befriended Thor in "Ragnarok".

The film also stars Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Jaimie Alexander as Sif and Russell Crowe as Zeus.

"Thor: Love and Thunder" marks the debut of Christian Bale in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The "Batman" star plays Gorr the God Butcher in the movie.

