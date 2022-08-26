Friday, Aug 26, 2022
'The Umbrella Academy' To Return On Netflix For Fourth And Final Season

Streaming platform Netflix has renewed its much-loved superhero series "The Umbrella Academy" for a fourth and final season.

The Umbrella Academy
The Umbrella Academy Instagram/ @umbrellaacad

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Aug 2022 7:01 pm

Streaming platform Netflix has renewed its much-loved superhero series "The Umbrella Academy" for a fourth and final season.

The streamer made the announcement on its official Twitter handle on Friday.

"Raise your Umbrellas for the 4th and final time," the tweet read. 

"The Umbrella Academy" is based on superhero comics of the same name from Dark Horse Comics.

The story follows a dysfunctional family of adopted sibling superheroes who reunite to solve the mystery of their father's death, and the threat of an impending apocalypse.

Actors Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H Min, Colm Feore, Ritu Arya, Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, Cazzie David and Javon 'Wanna' Walton round out the cast of the show.

The series is created by Steve Blackman and developed by Jeremy Slater. 

"The Umbrella Academy" is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, for Netflix.

