‘The Kashmir Files’ Becomes First Film To Cross ₹250 Crore Post-Pandemic

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ has been reaping gold at the box-office. The film has now become the first Hindi film to cross the ₹250-crore-mark at the domestic box office since the Covid-19 pandemic began. The film’s popularity spread by word-of-mouth and has been steadily doing better. The film is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley in the early 1990s and was made on a budget of just ₹15 Crore, according to a report in Hindustan Times.

The report adds that the only other Hindi film to even cross ₹200 crores in this period is the Hindi-dubbed version of SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'. Also, ‘The Kashmir Files' total worldwide gross is ₹337.23 Crore, making it the only Hindi film to cross the ₹300-crore barrier during the pandemic as well. ‘RRR’ has earned over ₹1029 crore at the global box-office but much of its earnings have come through the Telugu and Tamil versions.

On Monday, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to post about 'Tha Kashmir Files’ success. He tweeted, “#TheKashmirFiles is the first #Hindi film to cross ₹ 250 cr (post pandemic)... Absence of notable film/s this weekend helped biz grow on [fifth] Sat and Sun, despite limited shows and screens... [Week 5] Fri 50 lacs, Sat 85 lacs, Sun 1.15 cr. Total: ₹250.73 cr. #India biz (sic).”

Starring actors Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, and Darshan Kumaar, the film refers to the exodus as genocide and showcases in grave detail the trauma that Kashmiri Pandits went through in January 1990. The film has been greatly appreciated by a huge section of society, but there is a certain section that feels that what was shown was not accurate. Other actors from the film industry such as Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar have also promoted the film, urging others to watch it.