'Shiksha Mandala India's Biggest Education Scam' actor Gulshan Devaiah Voices Opinion On Scams In India

Actor Gulshan Devaiah, who is awaiting the release of his web show, 'Shiksha Mandala India's Biggest Education Scam', has come out strongly against the recent scams that have been making headlines in the national landscape, of late.



The actor minced no words while speaking about the recent teacher recruitment scam in West Bengal and news of huge amounts of cash recovery from a medical institute clerk in Madhya Pradesh.



Gulshan also revealed how he himself has been into the profession of teaching for a short while.



Talking about his past, Gulshan said, "They say teaching is the most noble of all professions and having been a teacher myself, for a brief period in my life, I truly believe in that ideal."



Further elucidating on the coincidence of the story of 'Shiksha Mandal' and drawing a parallel to what's happening in reality, he mentioned, "The story of Shiksha Mandal is about an education scam that brings to light the motives of certain unscrupulous people and their network of scoundrels, who conjure up scams for their personal power and profit, in turn ruining the life of many talented, honest and hardworking youth of this nation."



"It's no exaggeration to say that a lot of such scams have been happening around us & we may have even heard of one in the news recently", he added.



The actor feels that the current generation should take the responsibility of creating an education system that operates on merit and is clean of any sort of corruption. "Education can be a business but it cannot be a corrupt business," he added.



'Shiksha Mandala India's Biggest Education Scam' is directed by Syed Ahmad Afzal and features Gauahar Khan, Gulshan Devaiah and Pavan Malhotra in lead roles.



The series will soon be available to stream on OTT platform MX Player.

