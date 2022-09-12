'Sasural Simar Ka 2' Actress Nishi Singh Gears Up For OTT Debut

Nishi Singh, who is known for her role in 'Sasural Simar Ka 2' is all set to make her OTT debut with the web series 'Ishqiyoun' opposite Hiten Tejwani and Vijay Varma.

The actress shared details about making a debut on a digital platform and her role.

She said: "I am playing the character of a young generation girl Kavya, who belongs to a very rich family. She always believes in truth and equality. It was great working with Hiten as he is very professional and down to earth and these are the qualities that I learnt from him. Moreover, he helps me perfecting my acting skills. So, I am learning a lot working with him."

Like many TV actors who believe that OTT has opened many avenues for them where they can get experimental projects, play distinct characters and grow in their career, Nishi also believes that working in the web series will help her explore a wide range of opportunities.

"This was a super exciting project and I did not wait a second to say a yes to it. The script is always the king for me and I truly believe that the magic is in the writing. I am super excited to see the audience reaction to the various dimensions of the characters in the series," she added.

Furthermore, she spoke about her hopes from the series: "The OTT space has opened so many arenas for young actors and as a performer, it's just the best place to be. I could experiment and I could let all the creativity take over as there is so much scope to work especially because of the audience and of course a super supportive team as well."

"The love of the audience is the only thing I look for and I hope to entertain them for as long as I can. I will give my absolute best everyday. Rest it's all up to the almighty," she concluded.