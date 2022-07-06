'RRR' Music Director MM Keeravani's Lewd Response To Resul Pookutty

Oscar-winning sound engineer Resul Pookutty, who is under fire for labeling the recent pan-India blockbuster 'RRR' a "Gay Love Story" on Twitter, has received a vulgar slap from MM Keeravani, the music composer of films 'Baahubali' and 'RRR'.

Gay love story …. — resul pookutty (@resulp) July 3, 2022

In response to a tweet on Pookutty, Keeravani referred to him as "P*OKUtty." In his reply to 'Baahubali' producer Shobu's tweet, Keeravani wrote, "Maybe I am bad at using uppercase and lowercase letters while typing letters but I respect every person's freedom of expression, including of Resul Pookutty".

Though the statement has nothing wrong, those who are familiar with Telugu swear words would be able to connect the dots, as the word highlighted in the end, is a form of a lewd comment on Pookutty.

This obscene slap by Keeravani has gone viral on social media. However, the veteran musician is not receiving much criticism because many people believe Pookutty deserves to be castigated for his unnecessary sly remark on 'RRR'.

With his remark on 'RRR', Pookutty certainly generated massive outrage, and this is currently a big issue on social media.

[With Inputs from IANS]