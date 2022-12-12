'Lakadbaggha' To Screen At South Asian International Film Festival New York, KIFF

Action-thriller film 'Lakadbaggha', which stars Anshuman Jha, Ridhi Dogra and Milind Soman in principal roles, is heading to the South Asian International Film Festival New York where it will have its world premiere. In addition, it'll also be screened at the 28th edition of the Kolkata International Film Festival.



The film tells the story of a vigilant animal lover who becomes the voice of the voiceless.



Anshuman Jha, who got the opportunity to train with Tsahi Shemesh (trained the Avengers cast for 'Falcon' and 'The Winter Soldier') for the film said, "Animals and action films are two of my biggest passions. I am grateful that our film, which is set in Kolkata, will have its India premiere at KIFF 2022 and it's world premiere at the pet capital of the world, New York City."



"'Lakadbaggha' is the story of an ordinary boy on an extraordinary journey for the love of animals & being ordinary is my superpower. So I am glad we have made this film & the journey has taken 18 months of my life", he added.



French DOP Jean-Marc-Selva has shot the film while Kecha Khamphakdee (the stunt team behind 'Ong-Bak') has designed the action.



The film promises to bring the Israeli martial arts form of Krav-Maga to India.



Directed by Victor Mukherjee and produced by First Ray Films, the film is expecting a worldwide release in early 2023.