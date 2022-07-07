Thursday, Jul 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

'Kaali' Poster Controversy: Actress Meera Chopra Joins Criticism

Actress Meera Chopra is also one of the many people to criticise the 'Kaali' poster,

Meera Chopra
Meera Chopra IMDb

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Jul 2022 11:57 am

While there is outrage over the controversial poster of the documentary film 'Kaali' directed by filmmaker Leena Manimekalai, Bollywood actress Meera Chopra also criticized the image shown in the poster of Goddess Kaali smoking a cigarette.

Chopra is known for appearing in films like 'Section 375', '1920', and Disney Hotstar's show 'Kamathipura'.

Sharing her opinion on the matter, Chopra said, "Creative freedom is definitely needed to make honest and thought-provoking cinema and stories. However, being insensitive to the religious beliefs of the audience, or showing a certain section of the society in poor light, just to create controversy and hog the limelight, does not fall under the creative paradigm. I strongly detest such a portrayal of our gods and goddesses. And if this is what people think liberation means then I feel sad for them."

The actress is currently working on two films with very different subjects. She is playing the female protagonist in the upcoming film 'Safed'. 'Safed' depicts the atrocities against widows and transgenders. 'Safed's' first look was unveiled at the Cannes Film Festival this year by A.R Rahman.

Another of her upcoming film 'Super Women' is India's first film on 'asexuality.'

[With Inputs from IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Kaali Kaali Poster Meera Chopra Hindu Community Canada Leena Manimekalai Kaali Poster Controversy
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

No Woman’s Land: Female Cab Drivers On Indian Roads

No Woman’s Land: Female Cab Drivers On Indian Roads

CBI Arrests Power Grid Executive Director, Tata Projects Executive VP Among 6 In Bribery Case

CBI Arrests Power Grid Executive Director, Tata Projects Executive VP Among 6 In Bribery Case