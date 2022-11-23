'HIT 2: The Second Case' Trailer: Adivi Sesh’s Thriller Has Eerie Similarities To Recent Real-Life Delhi Horror

Everyone has heard of the recent horror in Delhi, of a woman being murdered and mutilated. The case has captivated the public imagination. In an eerie Similarity, the latest trailer of 'Major' Fame, Adivi Sesh's latest film, ‘HIT - The Second Case’ depicts the exact same crime! The coincidence of a film that was written a year ago releasing within a week of such a gruesome real-life tragedy, is both shocking and incidental.

Furthermore, the mention of the name ‘Shraddha’ in the trailer sends shivers and chills down one's spine. One detail might be a coincidence but two is just Serendipity.

‘HIT 2’ is the second instalment from Dr Sailesh Kolanu's HIT Verse. The film is directed by Sailesh Kolanu is all set to hit the screens on December 2. As the release date is closing in, today the makers delighted movie lovers with the thrilling trailer.

The trailer gives us a sneak-peek into the journey of a cool cop, Krishna Dev, who comes across a terrifying case. In the trailer, KD mocks criminals as "birdbrained," and then he finds himself solving the gruesome murder that shook the entire city.

KD's life, love, job, and everything else are all intertwined in this, and the stakes are now sky-high. Will KD be able to solve the case, for example? Will he be able to track down the true perpetrator of this heinous crime? This path-breaking crime thriller, complete with cliffhangers at every turn, is set to captivate audiences on December 2.

Adivi Sesh made his Hindi film debut with Major. Apart from being critically acclaimed and tasting box office success, the film has been selected at 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) as a Hindi language film.

With this massive success the anticipation raised on his next projects in Bollywood as well. Netizens and Sesh fans who enjoy his unique content films are requesting that the film be released in Hindi. In response to netizens' requests, the makers are strongly considering a release for a Hindi Version by the end of December.

‘HIT 2’ features Sesh in the role of cool cop KD in the Homicide Intervention Team. The movie has Meenakshii Chaudhary in the female lead role while Rao Ramesh, Srikanth Maganti, Komalee Prasad will be seen in key roles. Prashanti Tipirneni is bankrolling the film while Natural Star Nani is the presenter under Wall Poster Cinema.