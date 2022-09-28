Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

‘Har Har Mahadev’: First Multilingual Marathi Film To Release On Diwali

This Diwali audiences will get to witness the very first multilingual Marathi film called 'Har Har Mahadev'. The poster of the film was released today. The film is set to release on October 25.

'Har Har Mahadev' Poster
'Har Har Mahadev' Poster Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Sep 2022 8:15 pm

The story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is inspirational and has always taught the lesson of 'Swarajya' to every generation. The founder of the Maratha Empire in western India, he was one of the greatest warriors of his time and even today is seen with the highest regards.

While bringing one such story of magnanimous bravery, sacrifice, friendship and undying grit, the makers of 'Har Har Mahadev' are finally here with release date announcement of their first multilingual Marathi film. The poster was released a little while ago which also announced that the film will release this Diwali.

As 'Har Har Mahadev' has finally booked its release date on October 25, it seems like this Diwali is going to be enormous. The film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada languages. As the film is based on a real battle, it will bring an interesting tale of bravery, sacrifice, friendship and undying grit to attain Swarajya.

As the stories of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj have been a big motivation for the generations to learn many lessons. 'Har Har Mahadev' is one film that will speak volumes about the hero and his bravery. The story will encapsulate how Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj united one and all with the war cry ‘Har Har Mahadev’ and his passion for laying the foundation of the Maratha Empire.

Moreover, as the personality of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has been followed and adored by every person in every generation, this time the film will take them further into the world of this great Indian king. The film promises to be a grand adventure for everyone, and therefore releasing it in multiple languages seems apt as people from all over the world would be able to watch it.

Produced by Zee Studios, written and directed by Abhijit Shirish Deshpande and co-produced by Sunil Phadtare.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Film Actor Film Actress Indian Actress Indian Actor Marathi Films Marathi Film Marathi Cinema Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Mumbai Bombay India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee Meeting Starts Today; 50-Bps Rate Hike Likely

RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee Meeting Starts Today; 50-Bps Rate Hike Likely

Lt General Anil Chauhan Is India’s New CDS

Lt General Anil Chauhan Is India’s New CDS