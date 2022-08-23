'Fast X' Filming Leaves Neighbours Angry Over Stunts

Films have the ability to touch many lives. The 'Fast and Furious' franchise too is doing exactly the same but in a negative way. The residents of Los Angeles' historic Angelino Heights neighbourhood, where the film from the franchise, 'Fast X', is being shot, are heavily annoyed.



Ever since it premiered in 2001, 'Fast and the Furious' fans have made a beeline to Angelino Heights to gawk at Bob's Market, the store owned by the family of the film's Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and the character's quaint Victorian house, reports 'Variety'.



Bob's Market and Dominic's house have become a destination for more than just clicking selfies. Nearly every night, car enthusiasts spin out doing donuts at high speeds in front of the store in addition to racing and doing street takeovers throughout the area just west of Downtown.



According to 'Variety', residents who deal with the constant noise and unsafe conditions are fed up, and are planning a protest for the 'Fast X' shoot on Friday.



The protest comes as anger over the effects of street racing and takeovers is at an all-time high in the city.



Meanwhile, traffic fatalities and pedestrian deaths have skyrocketed during the Covid pandemic, often caused by reckless driving and speeding. It's become an epidemic across Los Angeles and the entire country -- traffic deaths in the US jumped 21 per cent in the first three months of 2022 compared to 2020.



A notice of filming from the governing body for shoot permissions - FilmLA received by community members indicates that 'Fast X' will be shot on Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. in front of the Toretto house on Kensington Road, with "simulated emergency services activity, aerial photography, wetting down of street and atmospheric smoke".



According to a spokesperson for FilmLA, which is in charge of permits for film shooting in Los Angeles, a shooting permit has not been finalised, but the bulletins were provided to the community by the office.



"If this film shoot is allowed to go forward in Angelino Heights, or any part of it from F10 Productions (Universal) a we will stage a huge protest and will invite many reporters and news cameras to film us protesting this film shoot all day and night," an email obtained by 'Variety' from a resident to Los Angeles City Council read.



"We will hold this protest to honour the 178 people who have been killed by street racers in Los Angeles, and to shame Universal for their callous disregard for this deadly epidemic of street racing their films started and continue to promote."



The protest, which is being organised by an Angelino Heights resident, is supported by Street Racing Kills and Streets Are for Everyone, two advocacy organisations that focus on road safety education.