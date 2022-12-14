'Drishyam 2' Actor Shriya Saran Talks About Why She Chose Not To Announce Her Pregnancy

Actor Shriya Saran, who is married to her Russian boyfriend Andrei Koscheev and announced that the couple became parents to a daughter, Radha, born on January 10, 2021, has opened up about her pregnancy and why she chose not to announce it.

In a new interview, Shriya Saran, who was recently seen in 'Drishyam 2', said one of the reasons was that she wanted to 'be fat and not worry about what people write about me'. She also revealed she was scared that if she spoke about her pregnancy people will take 'that much longer time to come back and give me work'.

Talking with Pinkvilla, Shriya Saran said, “There is a lot of fear. I feel one of the main reasons why I did not speak about my pregnancy was of course that I wanted to make it as my own time and spend time with myself and have those six months with Radha and be fat and whatever and not worry about what people write about me and just concentrate on my child. So one strong reason was that.”

She also added, “But the other reason was that I was scared that if I speak about my pregnancy people will take that much longer time to come back and give me work. It’s a visual medium and people expect you to look a certain way and so when I came back and spoke about my pregnancy, I was already working. So I had already signed like three films. Radha was nine months old and I had already shed all my pregnancy weight. There is that pressure.”

Shriya Saran was last seen in the suspense thriller film Drishyam 2. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, and Kamlesh Sawant.