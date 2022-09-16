‘Dahan’ On Disney+ Hotstar: 5 Reasons Why The Tisca Chopra Show Must Be On Your Watch List

What happens when the force you worship becomes the force you also fear the most? Exploring a story of conflict, for the first time, Disney+ Hotstar brings a supernatural thriller. Tisca Chopra playing as an IAS officer in ‘Dahan - Raakan Ka Rahasya’ brings a dark tale of myths and superstition in the rustic town of Shilaspura. When a mining expedition threatens the sanctity of the land, its people fear an age-old curse being fulfilled, that can potentially wipe away humanity from the face of the earth.

Directed by Vikranth Pawar and produced by Banijay Asia, the nine-episode series promises to bring together drama, action and thriller in a never-before-seen story. Here’s a look at all the reasons to not miss it on Disney+ Hotstar:

Supernatural Thriller

Hotstar’s first supernatural thriller where superstitions and myths rule lives in the village of Shilaspura. It is an intriguing and exciting show that hooks the viewers with secrets at every turn with murders, mysteries and paranormal activities. The show touches upon society, its beliefs and challenges its characters to face their deepest and darkest fears.

War Between The Modern And The Traditional

When the modern world comes knocking at the door of Shilaspura, a war ensures between its superstitions and myths and the promise of development and growth. The nuances are masterfully captured through director Vikrant Pawar’s artful storytelling.

Woman’s Journey To Uncover The Truth

The show features supremely talented actor Tisca Chopra as a fierce IAS officer who is on a journey to uncover Shilaspura’s dark secrets so that its people can finally be touched by the modern world. Struggling with a strained relationship with her son and allegations of corruption against her, Avani battles the odds of the world to bring an enigmatic character before viewers. Tisca Chopra promises to deliver one of her most memorable performances in this series.

Story Of A Cursed Village’s Survival

You do not often come across an ancient, cursed village dubbed the ‘The Land Of The Dead,’ where life is dominated by fear of doom. Myths say that if Shilaspura’s revered Ghatotkach village’s temple is harmed in any way, it will unleash chaos on earth, wiping away the human race.

Cast That Dazzles

‘Dahan’ is backed by a supremely talented cast comprising a mix of celebrated and veteran actors like Tisca Chopra, Rajesh Tailang, Mukesh Tiwari, and Saurabh Shukla, along with upcoming actors like Ankur Nayyar, Rohan Joshi, and Lehar Khan.