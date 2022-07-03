Sunday, Jul 03, 2022
'Craziest Thrill Ride': Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos All Praise For 'RRR'

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos took to his socials to praise SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'.

Updated: 03 Jul 2022 1:47 pm

Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in the lead roles in SS Rajamouli's recent outing 'RRR' gained enormous popularity after its OTT premiere on Netflix, especially in western nations. Numerous celebrities also discussed the film's excellence. The CEO of the massive OTT provider Netflix, Ted Sarandos, has just revealed his opinion on the magnum opus.

Sarandos, the CEO of Netflix posted on his Facebook page: "If you have not yet checked out 'RRR' on Netflix, you must. It is the craziest thrill ride of a movie you will see this year. (In Hindi with English subtitles) it is a blast."

He also shared a review of 'RRR' by Rolling Stone magazine, and wrote: "Rolling Stone says, 'Best and Most Revolutionary Blockbuster of 2022'. Now streaming on Netflix."

'RRR' attracted millions of viewers worldwide and earned more than Rs 1100 crores at the box office. Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Ajay Devgn, and others have significant roles in the D.V.V. Danayya-produced movie. This biggie had a music by M.M. Keeravaani.

'RRR' has been on screens everywhere for 100 days. The Rajamouli-directed Tollywood masterpiece is still on the rampage, inviting excellent reviews from all over the world.

[With Inputs from IANS]

Art & Entertainment Ted Sarandos RRR Netflix SS Rajamouli Ram Charan Jr NTR Alia Bhatt Ajay Devgn RRR OTT Release
