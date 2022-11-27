'Bigg Boss 16': Salman Khan Slams Sajid Khan, Says The Filmmaker Always Thinks He Is Right

Flmmaker Sajid Khan got involved in several fights with his co-contestants on the ongoing reality show 'Bigg Boss 16' and this irked the host Salman Khan who scolded Sajid Khan for his fights with Archana Gautam.

Salman Khan appeared on the weekend special episode – Weekedn Ka Vaar – on Saturday and criticised Sajid Khan.

During their recent fight, Archana and Sajid used abusive words and dragged each others' parents into it as well. When Salman Khan initiated discussion about their fights, Archana told him that Sajid Khan even threatened to kick her out of the show. She said, “He even told me ‘I can remove you from Bigg Boss, I’m a big director.' What wrong did I do?”

Angry at such statements, Salman Khan told Archana that Sajid had no rights or power to remove her from the show. he said in Hindi, “You may be a great director but you can’t run Bigg Boss and nobody can remove Archana. I cannot do that and neither can Bigg Boss do it. Only the audience can decide whether they want to keep or remove her”.

He added, “Sajid always thinks he is right but he is not… his friends and others should tell him when he is wrong." Salman then asked them to hug and apologise to each other and they did.

It is not the first time that Sajid got an earful from Salman. Earlier this month, he called the filmmaker a hypocrite. “What is Sajid doing inside the house?” and the filmmaker told him he will reveal his cards when the right time comes.

Salman then told him, “Waqt yahan pe nahi milta. Aapko nikalne ka reason aap khud hi de rahe ho. Baat samajh mein aa rahi hai (you're giving everyone reasons to evict you. Do you understand it)? You are looking like a hypocrite. Stand lete ho phir stand badal dete ho (you take a stand then change it). Yeh hai (these are) double standards."