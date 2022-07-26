Digital travel platform, Agoda, revealed recently the top trending holiday destinations now that international travel is slowly becoming the norm again. Explorers are dusting off their suitcases and are ready to embrace the holiday season eager to end their two-year hiatus.

Indians are increasingly travelling across borders to satiate their wanderlust, in search of new experiences. Agoda Booking Data indicates that the current top five preferences are South-East Asian countries like Thailand, Indonesia, and Singapore as well as European destinations such as France and Switzerland. Indians are seeking picturesque views, rich culture and spots to enjoy the best of both worlds [mountains and beaches]. Interestingly, Thailand, Indonesia and Singapore have consistently ruled the chart of top destinations – standing out as the most sought-after locations pre-pandemic too [2019 Booking Data].

Within the country, the domestic travel booking data stipulate the lively metro cities of New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Chennai as the favored choices. It comes as no surprise that Goa continues to remain a prime contender, featuring alongside the heaving metros as the ideal beach destination to kick back and relax.

Globally, Bangkok takes the number one spot in 2022. With travel rules almost entirely relaxed, the bustling city has embraced the holiday season offering nightlife, beaches, temples, culture, and cuisine. Other Asian gems that take top 5 spots accordingly are Jeju Island, Kuala Lumpur, Tokyo and Seoul.

Note: Agoda booking data was collated from May - August 2022. Travel recovery trend adapted from World Travel & Tourism Council's 2022 report.

TOP GLOBAL DESTINATIONS IN 2022

Bangkok

Jeju Island

Kuala Lumpur

Tokyo

Seoul

Singapore

Bali

Pattaya

Manila

Penang

Hong Kong

Busan

Osaka

Johor Bahru

Taichung

“Worldwide, we are seeing international travel coming back this year as travel restrictions have eased, proving people have been looking forward to traveling internationally again for the past two years. Travelers are making the most of the holidays and are keen to visit both domestic and international destinations in Asia.”

“Reliving memories as well as going back to places travelers once enjoyed seems to be the theme this summer. At Agoda, we strive to enable even more people to travel by providing best-in-class travel options both on the website and app, with great deals on accommodation, and flights along with great things to do as travel continue to get back to normal.” said Omri Morgenshtern, CEO, Agoda.

SUMMER TRAVEL FACTS:

Indian travelers are excited to re-visit Thailand, followed by Indonesia, Singapore, France and Switzerland this summer holiday season

Bangkok is the top Asia Pacific destination for both US and UK travelers, and ranks in the top three spots globally for all regions

Singaporeans are visiting neighbour Malaysia the most followed by Thailand and Indonesia

Australians are the biggest international travelers to Bali, followed by Singaporeans, Koreans, and Indian travelers

American travelers’ top three Asia Pacific destinations are Bangkok, Manila and Tokyo

TOP FIVE MOST POPULAR COUNTRIES BY MARKET FOR SUMMER TRAVEL IN 2022