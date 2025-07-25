Sports

Remembering Hulk Hogan: WWE Hall Of Famer Passes Away At 71

Wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan passed away at the age of 71 on Thursday, 24 July 2025. Hogan suffered a cardiac arrest in his home in Florida and was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Hogan, born Terry Bollea, was one of the most recognisable figures during WWE’s rise in the 1980s and worked closely with Vince McMahon. He was the face of several early WrestleMania events and also appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated. He appeared in several films, most notably Rocky III alongside Sylvester Stallone. Hogan was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice – in 2005 and 2020.

Hulk Hogan tribute - American professional Wrestling legend dies at 71_hollywood hogan
Obit Hulk Hogan | Photo: AP Photo/Steve Nesius, Pool, File

Hulk Hogan, whose given name is Terry Bollea, waits in the courtroom during a break in his trial against Gawker Media in St. Petersburg, Florida, March 9, 2016.

2/11
Hulk Hogan tribute - American professional Wrestling legend dies at 71_hulkster terry boulder
Obit Hulk Hogan | Photo: AP/Jason DeCrow, File

Hulk Hogan poses during the MTV Video Music Awards Forum at Radio City Music Hall, Aug. 30, 2006, in New York.

3/11
Hulk Hogan tribute - American professional Wrestling legend dies at 71_sterling golden
Obit Hulk Hogan | Photo: AP/Lenny Ignelzi, File

Hollywood Hulk Hogan puts a choke hold on the neck of Utah Jazz basketball star Karl Malone at a pay-per-view wrestling match July 12, 1998, in San Diego.

4/11
Hulk Hogan tribute - American professional Wrestling legend dies at 71_Cyndi Lauper
Obit Hulk Hogan | Photo: AP, File

Cyndi Lauper and Hulk Hogan appear at the 27th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Feb. 26, 1985.

5/11
Hulk Hogan tribute - American professional Wrestling legend dies at 71_Muhammad Ali
Obit Hulk Hogan | Photo: AP/Marty Lederhandler, File

Muhammad Ali, left, Liberace, center, and Hulk Hogan get together at Madison Square Garden in preparation for their upcoming wrestling event, March 29, 1985, in New York. Ali was guest referee and Liberace time keeper when Hulk Hogan and Mr. T, of A-Team fame, were pitted against Rowdy Roddy Piper and Paul (Mr. Wonderful) Orndorff.

6/11
Hulk Hogan tribute - American professional Wrestling legend dies at 71_Nicholas, Linda, Brooke
Obit Hulk Hogan | Photo: AP/Stuart Ramson, File

Hulk Hogan, right, and his son Nicholas, left, wife Linda and daughter Brooke arrive at the 2006 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, Aug. 31, 2006.

7/11
Hulk Hogan tribute - American professional Wrestling legend dies at 71_mr. america hulkamania
Obit Hulk Hogan | Photo: AP/Alex Brandon, File

Actor Hulk Hogan poses on his float during the Krewe of Bacchus Mardi Gras parade in New Orlean, Feb. 3, 2008, the weekend before Fat Tuesday.

8/11
Hulk Hogan tribute - American professional Wrestling legend dies at 71_hulk Election 2024 Trump
Obit Hulk Hogan | Photo: AP/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Hulk Hogan speaks on the final night of the Republican National Convention, July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee.

9/11
Hulk Hogan tribute - American professional Wrestling legend dies at 71_thunder lips Terry Bollea
Obit Hulk Hogan | Photo: AP/Evan Vucci, File

Hulk Hogan speaks before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden, Oct. 27, 2024, in New York.

10/11
Hulk Hogan tribute - American professional Wrestling legend dies at 71_Terry Gene Bollea, Mr. T.
Obit Hulk Hogan | Photo: AP/Corey Struller, File

World Wrestling Federation heavyweight champion Hulk Hogan, left, and Mr. T. appear at a news conference on March 18, 1985, in New York's Madison Square Garden.

11/11
Hulk Hogan tribute - American professional Wrestling legend dies at 71_Pro-wrestler Terry Bollea
Obit Hulk Hogan | Photo: AP/Kathy Willens, File

Pro-wrestler Terry Bollea, better known as Hulk Hogan, and 6-year-old actress Madeline Zima wait for the directors cue while filming on the set of the comedy "Mr. Nanny," June 11, 1992, Miami, Florida. Hogan plays Sean Armstrong, a former wrestler hired to protect two wealthy children.

