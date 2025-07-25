Hulk Hogan, whose given name is Terry Bollea, waits in the courtroom during a break in his trial against Gawker Media in St. Petersburg, Florida, March 9, 2016.
Hulk Hogan poses during the MTV Video Music Awards Forum at Radio City Music Hall, Aug. 30, 2006, in New York.
Hollywood Hulk Hogan puts a choke hold on the neck of Utah Jazz basketball star Karl Malone at a pay-per-view wrestling match July 12, 1998, in San Diego.
Cyndi Lauper and Hulk Hogan appear at the 27th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Feb. 26, 1985.
Muhammad Ali, left, Liberace, center, and Hulk Hogan get together at Madison Square Garden in preparation for their upcoming wrestling event, March 29, 1985, in New York. Ali was guest referee and Liberace time keeper when Hulk Hogan and Mr. T, of A-Team fame, were pitted against Rowdy Roddy Piper and Paul (Mr. Wonderful) Orndorff.
Hulk Hogan, right, and his son Nicholas, left, wife Linda and daughter Brooke arrive at the 2006 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, Aug. 31, 2006.
Actor Hulk Hogan poses on his float during the Krewe of Bacchus Mardi Gras parade in New Orlean, Feb. 3, 2008, the weekend before Fat Tuesday.
Hulk Hogan speaks on the final night of the Republican National Convention, July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee.
Hulk Hogan speaks before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden, Oct. 27, 2024, in New York.
World Wrestling Federation heavyweight champion Hulk Hogan, left, and Mr. T. appear at a news conference on March 18, 1985, in New York's Madison Square Garden.
Pro-wrestler Terry Bollea, better known as Hulk Hogan, and 6-year-old actress Madeline Zima wait for the directors cue while filming on the set of the comedy "Mr. Nanny," June 11, 1992, Miami, Florida. Hogan plays Sean Armstrong, a former wrestler hired to protect two wealthy children.