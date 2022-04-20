Wednesday, Apr 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Wimbledon Bans Players From Russia, Belarus Over Ukraine War

Meanwhile, French Open, which will be the first Grand Slam tournament held since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, is expected to permit Russian and Belarusian players to compete.

Reigning US Open champion Daniil Medvedev will be among the players affected by the ban. AP

Updated: 20 Apr 2022 8:54 pm

Tennis players from Russia and Belarus will not be allowed to play at Wimbledon this year because of the war in Ukraine, the All England Club announced Wednesday. (More Tennis News)

Among the prominent players affected by the ban are reigning U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev, who recently reached No. 1 in the ATP rankings and is currently No. 2; men’s No. 8 Andrey Rublev; Aryna Sabalenka, who was a Wimbledon semifinalist in 2021 and is No. 4 in the WTA rankings; Victoria Azarenka, a former women’s No. 1 who has won the Australian Open twice; and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, the French Open runner-up last year.

Wimbledon begins on June 27.

Russian athletes have been banned from competing in many sports following their country’s invasion of Ukraine. Belarus has aided Russia in the war.

Wednesday’s move — first announced in a statement posted on Twitter — signals the first time a tennis tournament has told players from Russia and Belarus they are not welcome.

The seven groups that run the sport around the world decided March 1 that players from those countries would be allowed to compete in WTA, ATP and Grand Slam tournaments but not under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus. Those two nations also were kicked out of the Billie Jean King Cup and Davis Cup team competitions.

The French Open, which starts on May 22, will be the first Grand Slam tournament held since Russia invaded Ukraine in February and is expected to permit Russian and Belarusian players to compete.

