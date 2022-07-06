Thursday, Jul 07, 2022
Wimbledon 2022: Nick Kyrgios Outclasses Cristian Garin To Enter Grand Slam Semifinals For First Time

Among women, Simona Halep and Elena Rybakina entered the Wimbledon 2022 semifinals with comfortable victories

Nick Kyrgios celebrates a point against Cristian Garin During his Wimbledon 2022 quarterfinals.
Nick Kyrgios celebrates a point against Cristian Garin During his Wimbledon 2022 quarterfinals.

Updated: 06 Jul 2022 11:39 pm

Nick Kyrgios bettered his Grand Slam record when he defeated Cristian Garin 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (5) on Centre Court to reach Wimbledon 2022 semifinals on Thursday. This is the first time the Australian has made it to the last four of a Grand Slam tournament. (More Tennis News)

Kyrgios reached the quarterfinals at the All England Club when he made his debut at the grass-court major in 2014 but this year was his first time getting back to that stage. The Australian is the lowest-ranked and first unseeded men’s semifinalist since 2008. He is currently ranked 40th.

Kyrgios will face either two-time champion Rafael Nadal or Taylor Fritz in the semifinals on Friday.

Among women, Elena Rybakina became the first Kazakhstan woman o reach the semifinals at a Grand Slam tournament by beating Ajla Tomljanovic 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 at Wimbledon.

The 17th-seeded Rybakina dropped her first set of the grass-court tournament but broke her Australian opponent early in the second and third sets. Rybakina hit 15 aces against Tomljanovic on No. 1 Court and will next face 2019 Wimbledon champion Simona Halep for a spot in the final.

Halep defeated 20-year-old Amanda Anisimova, the last American in the draw, 6-2, 6-4. The 2019 Wimbledon champion extended her winning streak at the All England Club to 12 matches. The 16th-seeded Halep hasn’t dropped a set en route to the final four.

The 30-year-old Romanian wasn’t able to defend her 2019 title last year — after the 2020 edition was canceled — because of a calf injury. Anisimova was 17 years old when she beat Halep in the 2019 French Open quarterfinals — spoiling Halep’s title defense.

