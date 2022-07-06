Wimbledon 2022: Nick Kyrgios Outclasses Cristian Garin To Enter Grand Slam Semifinals For First Time

Nick Kyrgios bettered his Grand Slam record when he defeated Cristian Garin 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (5) on Centre Court to reach Wimbledon 2022 semifinals on Thursday. This is the first time the Australian has made it to the last four of a Grand Slam tournament. (More Tennis News)

Kyrgios reached the quarterfinals at the All England Club when he made his debut at the grass-court major in 2014 but this year was his first time getting back to that stage. The Australian is the lowest-ranked and first unseeded men’s semifinalist since 2008. He is currently ranked 40th.

Kyrgios will face either two-time champion Rafael Nadal or Taylor Fritz in the semifinals on Friday.

Among women, Elena Rybakina became the first Kazakhstan woman o reach the semifinals at a Grand Slam tournament by beating Ajla Tomljanovic 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 at Wimbledon.

The 17th-seeded Rybakina dropped her first set of the grass-court tournament but broke her Australian opponent early in the second and third sets. Rybakina hit 15 aces against Tomljanovic on No. 1 Court and will next face 2019 Wimbledon champion Simona Halep for a spot in the final.

Halep defeated 20-year-old Amanda Anisimova, the last American in the draw, 6-2, 6-4. The 2019 Wimbledon champion extended her winning streak at the All England Club to 12 matches. The 16th-seeded Halep hasn’t dropped a set en route to the final four.

The 30-year-old Romanian wasn’t able to defend her 2019 title last year — after the 2020 edition was canceled — because of a calf injury. Anisimova was 17 years old when she beat Halep in the 2019 French Open quarterfinals — spoiling Halep’s title defense.