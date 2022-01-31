Monday, Jan 31, 2022
WI Vs ENG: Jason Holder Takes Four Wickets In Four Balls To Clinch T20I Series For West Indies

Jason Holder finished with 5/27 as England were all out for 162 in reply to West Indies' 179/4 at the Kensington Oval in the fifth T20I. West Indies won the series 3-2.

WI Vs ENG: Jason Holder Takes Four Wickets In Four Balls To Clinch T20I Series For West Indies
West Indies players congratulate Jason Holder (C) after their win against England in fifth T20I. - ICC

Updated: 31 Jan 2022 10:00 am

Pacer Jason Holder took four wickets in four balls to blow up the last over of England's run chase as West Indies won the fifth T20 international by 17 runs to capture the series 3-2. (More Cricket News)

West Indies won the toss, chose to bat and scored 179-4 at the Kensington Oval. In reply, England was all out for 162 with one ball left after entering the final over at 160-6 and needing 20 runs to win.

In that last over, Holder first claimed the wicket of Chris Jordan (7) caught on the fence, immediately followed by the key dismissal of Sam Billings (41 runs off 28 balls) before golden ducks for Adil Rashid and Saqib Mahmood. 

Holder joined an exclusive club when Mahmood's inside edge-nicked leg stump. Lasith Malinga, Rashid Khan and Curtis Campher are the only other bowlers in men's cricket to take four-in-four in a T20 international.

Holder did not get a chance to go for five wickets in five balls with no England batters left. The all-rounder finished with 5-27 from 2.5 overs. James Vince top-scored for England with 55 off 35 but was one of left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein's four wickets after holing out. Hosein took 4-30 from four overs.

Earlier, West Indies had been frustrated by England's spinners but captain Kieron Pollard (41 not out off 25) and Rovman Powell (35 not out off 17) shared an undefeated fifth-wicket stand of 74 in just over five overs to give the hosts a reasonable target to set England.

The pair added a whopping 66 in the final 24 balls. Rashid (2-17) leapfrogged Jordan as England men's leading T20 wicket-taker with 81 career wickets. Liam Livingstone collected identical figures as the pair and fellow spinner Moeen Ali yielded just 54 from their 10 overs, with England's quicks repeatedly targeted by West Indies. 
 

