Friday, Jan 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

WI Vs ENG: England Skipper Eoin Morgan Ruled Out Of Rest Of T20I Series Due To Injury

Moeen Ali led England in the third T20I against West Indies in the absence of Eoin Morgan. England lost the game by 20 runs.

WI Vs ENG: England Skipper Eoin Morgan Ruled Out Of Rest Of T20I Series Due To Injury
Eoin Morgan missed the third T20I against West Indies after he felt pain in his right quad. - ICC

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Jan 2022 11:19 am

England skipper Eoin Morgan has been ruled out of the final two T20 international matches against the West Indies due to a quadriceps injury. (More Cricket News)

The skipper had also missed the third T20, which the West Indies won by 20 runs to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. Moeen Ali had captained the side in the absence of Morgan. 

Related stories

WI Vs ENG: Rovman Powell’s 53-Ball 107 Powers West Indies To 20-Run Win Over England 

WI Vs ENG, 2nd T20I: West Indies Fall Short By A Run Despite Akeal Hosein’s Final Over Heroics

“England Men’s captain Eoin Morgan will miss the final two matches of the international Twenty20 series against West Indies with a low-grade quadriceps injury," an England and Waled Cricket Board (ECB) statement said.

“Morgan sat out the third T20 in Barbados on Wednesday night after he felt pain in his right quad during the warm-up. Follow-up testing revealed he sustained a right thigh-muscle injury which, whilst relatively minor, will prevent him from playing further games during the current tour.” 

The England skipper had scored 17 and 13 runs in the first and second T20 matches, respectively. The fourth T20 is scheduled to be held on Sunday followed by the final match on Monday.

Tags

Sports WI Vs ENG West Indies Vs England England National Cricket Team Eoin Morgan West Indies National Cricket Team Moeen Ali  West Indies Vs England T20Is Cricket
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

BCCI To Hold Ranji Trophy In Two Phases To Make Way For IPL 2022

BCCI To Hold Ranji Trophy In Two Phases To Make Way For IPL 2022

Australian Open 2022: Rafael Nadal Stays On Track For Record 21st Men’s Singles Grand Slam

Dubai Tennis Championships 2022: Novak Djokovic Gears Up For ATP Tour Event Post Visa Row

PSL 2022: Mohammad Rizwan Leads Multan Sultans To Winning Start Vs Karachi Kings

Mehdi Taremi’s Second-Half Strike Against Iraq Fires Iran To 2022 FIFA World Cup In Qatar

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Actress Shruti Haasan at the age of 14, made her acting debut in a special cameo role in her father's Tamil-Hindi bilingual film 'Hey Ram'.

Happy Birthday Shruti Haasan: 5 Lesser-Known Things About The Actress

Singer Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal in a still from their baby shower.

In Pics: Aditya Narayan And Shweta Agarwal's Baby Shower Photos

Ash Barty of Australia reacts after defeating Madison Keys of the U.S. in their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 11: Ashleigh Barty Beats Madison Keys To Enter Summit Clash

Actor Elijah Woods in a still from 'Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind' (2004). A sci-fi romance drama where he plays the role of Patrick.

Happy Birthday Elijah Woods: 5 Best Performances, Other Than 'Lord Of The Rings'

The ancient Acropolis hill is covered with snow in Athens, Greece. Heavy snowfall has disrupted air traffic in the Greek capital of Athens and in neighboring Turkey's largest city of Istanbul, while several Aegean islands and much of Turkey are blanketed by snow.

Thick Snow Blankets Greece As Authorities Struggle To Clear Blocked Roads