Westminster Dog Show: Doberman Named Penny Wins All-Breed Conformation Competition

A Doberman pinscher named Penny won best in show Tuesday night at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, netting U.S. show dogs’ most coveted prize — and giving veteran handler Andy Linton another win after nearly four decades. Linton got best in show in 1989 with another Doberman, named Indy. “I had some goals, and this was one of them,” Linton said, adding later in a conversation with reporters that as he's winding down his career, winning at the milestone 150th annual Westminster show is “extra-special.” Runner-up went to a Chesapeake Bay retriever named Cota. While Dobermans have won five times, no retriever has ever won. Each dog is assessed according to how closely it matches the ideal for its breed. The winner gets a trophy, ribbons and bragging rights. Penny came out on top after 2,500 dogs, spanning more than 200 breeds, strutted their stuff at the show.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Westminster Dog Show 2026 photos-Doberman pinscher named Penny
Penny, a doberman pinscher, poses for photos after winning Best in Show of the 150th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
1/14
Westminster Dog Show 2026 photos-doberman pinscher
Penny, a doberman pinscher, poses for photos with handler Andy Linton, after winning Best in Show of the 150th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/14
Westminster Dog Show 2026 photos-Andy Linton and doberman pinscher Penny
Penny, a doberman pinscher, gets a kiss from handler Andy Linton after winning Best in Show of the 150th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/14
Westminster Dog Show 2026 photos- Doberman Pinscher
Penny, a doberman pinscher, competes in the Best in Show judging of the 150th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/14
Westminster Dog Show 2026 photos-George, an Australian terrier breed
George, an Australian terrier, competes in the terrier group competition of the 150th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/14
Westminster Dog Show 2026 photos-Wager, a smooth fox terrier
Wager, a smooth fox terrier, competes in the terrier group competition of the 150th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/14
Westminster Dog Show 2026 photos-Graham, an old English sheepdog
Graham, an old English sheepdog, walks around the ring for the Best in Show competition of the 150th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/14
Westminster Dog Show 2026 photos-Zaida, an Afghan hound
Zaida, an Afghan hound, competes in the Best in Show competition of the 150th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/14
Westminster Dog Show 2026 photos-A Lagotto Romagnolo
A Lagotto Romagnolo named "Boardwalk Here Comes the Sun" competes in the sporting group of the 150th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/14
Westminster Dog Show 2026 photos-Cookie, a Maltese
Cookie, a Maltese, competes in the Best in Show judging of the 150th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/14
Westminster Dog Show 2026 photos-Christian Stoinev performs with his chihuahua, Scooby
Christian Stoinev performs with his chihuahua, Scooby, during the 150th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
11/14
Westminster Dog Show 2026 photos-Bugga, a Dogue de Bordeaux
Bugga, a Dogue de Bordeaux competes in the working group competition of the 150th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
12/14
Westminster Dog Show 2026 photos-Chesapeake Bay retriever
A Chesapeake Bay retriever named Next Generation's Accelerate, or Cota, grabs the blue ribbon from his handler after winning the sporting group competition of the 150th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
13/14
Westminster Dog Show 2026 photos-Cocker Spaniel
A Cocker Spaniel, Laurent's High Life, competes in the sporting group competition of the 150th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
14/14
Westminster Dog Show 2026 photos-Hillcocks Burl Oak
A handler guides Hillcock's Burl Oak through the ring during the sporting dog group competition of the 150th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Varun Snares Rickelton | SA 96/4 (9.1)

  2. Pakistan Vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: Match Called Off Amid Incessant Rain In Colombo

  3. T20 World Cup 2026: USA Players Soak In Mumbai Culture Before India Clash, Enjoy 'Pani Puri'

  4. 'Sorry, What's The Question?' MS Dhoni On Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's India Future

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek Sharma Among Five Players To Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  2. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  4. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

Badminton

  1. India Vs Singapore Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: IND Defeat SGP 3-2 In Group Opener

  2. Badminton Asia Team Championships: India Women Kickstart Campaign With Victory As They Defeat Myanmar 5-0

  3. India-W Vs Myanmar-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: IND-W Sweep MMR-W 5-0 In Group Opener

  4. India-W Vs Myanmar-W Live Streaming, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: When And Where To Watch?

  5. Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: IND-W To Defend Title Sans Sindhu; Lakshya To Lead Men's Team - Schedule, Streaming

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Amid Ethnic Strife, BJP Elects Yumnam Khemchand Singh As Legislature Party Leader, Set To Become CM

  2. Maharashtra Politics: Sunetra Pawar Becomes Dy CM, Merger Of Factions Put On Hold For Now

  3. Delhi Court Summons Congress Leaders In Defamation Case Filed By Rajat Sharma

  4. Barmer Bradman: From Viral Sixes to Vacant Nets, Unfinished Cricketing Journey of Mumal Meher

  5. Endgame For Maoism: Why Tribals in Chhattisgarh Are Resisting Mining Again

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  2. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  3. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  4. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  5. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

World News

  1. US-India Deal: What We Know & Unanswered Questions

  2. How The India-US Deal Is A Masterclass In Diplomacy

  3. Russia Reaffirms Bilateral Partnership With India Amid US Trade Deal Claims

  4. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

  5. Paris Prosecutors Raid Elon Musk's X Offices In France

Latest Stories

  1. Endgame For Maoism: Why Tribals in Chhattisgarh Are Resisting Mining Again

  2. Geographical Multiverses: Migration, Dislocation, And Belonging In Global Literature

  3. Jaishankar, Rubio Welcome Indo-US Trade Deal In Washington

  4. Delhi Court Summons Congress Leaders In Defamation Case Filed By Rajat Sharma

  5. T20 World Cup 2026 Tickets: Third-Stage Sales Now Open - What Fans Need To Know

  6. Taapsee Pannu's Gandhari To Arrive On Netflix; Check Out First-Look Stills

  7. Albacete Vs Barcelona: Yamal Shines As Barca Seal Semifinal Spot With 2-1 Win

  8. Mamata Banerjee Turns Poet To Protest Electoral Roll Revision