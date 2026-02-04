Westminster Dog Show: Doberman Named Penny Wins All-Breed Conformation Competition
A Doberman pinscher named Penny won best in show Tuesday night at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, netting U.S. show dogs’ most coveted prize — and giving veteran handler Andy Linton another win after nearly four decades. Linton got best in show in 1989 with another Doberman, named Indy. “I had some goals, and this was one of them,” Linton said, adding later in a conversation with reporters that as he's winding down his career, winning at the milestone 150th annual Westminster show is “extra-special.” Runner-up went to a Chesapeake Bay retriever named Cota. While Dobermans have won five times, no retriever has ever won. Each dog is assessed according to how closely it matches the ideal for its breed. The winner gets a trophy, ribbons and bragging rights. Penny came out on top after 2,500 dogs, spanning more than 200 breeds, strutted their stuff at the show.
