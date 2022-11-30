Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022
Watch: Argentina Star Lionel Messi Is Now Available On Call Of Duty

30 Nov | 20:30 pm
tunisia
Tunisia
france
France
30 Nov | 20:30 pm
australia
Australia
denmark
Denmark
01 Dec | 00:30 am
poland
Poland
argentina
Argentina
01 Dec | 00:30 am
saudi arabia
Saudi Arabia
mexico
Mexico
01 Dec | 20:30 pm
croatia
Croatia
belgium
Belgium
01 Dec | 20:30 pm
canada
Canada
morocco
Morocco
02 Dec | 00:30 am
japan
Japan
spain
Spain
02 Dec | 00:30 am
costa rica
Costa Rica
germany
Germany
02 Dec | 20:30 pm
south korea
South Korea
portugal
Portugal
02 Dec | 20:30 pm
ghana
Ghana
uruguay
Uruguay
20 Nov | 21:30 pm
qatar
Qatar
0
qatar
Ecuador
2
21 Nov | 18:30 pm
england
England
6
england
Iran
2
21 Nov | 21:30 pm
senegal
Senegal
0
senegal
Netherlands
2
22 Nov | 00:30 am
usa
USA
1
usa
Wales
1
22 Nov | 15:30 pm
argentina
Argentina
1
argentina
Saudi Arabia
2
22 Nov | 18:30 pm
denmark
Denmark
0
denmark
Tunisia
0
22 Nov | 21:30 pm
mexico
Mexico
0
mexico
Poland
0
23 Nov | 00:30 am
france
France
4
france
Australia
1
23 Nov | 15:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
0
morocco
Croatia
0
23 Nov | 18:30 pm
germany
Germany
1
germany
Japan
2
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Netherlands 3 2 1 0 4 7
Ecuador 3 1 1 1 1 4
Senegal 3 2 0 1 1 6
Qatar 3 0 0 3 -6 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
England 3 2 1 0 7 7
USA 3 1 2 0 1 5
Iran 3 1 0 2 -3 3
Wales 3 0 1 2 -5 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Poland 2 1 1 0 2 4
Argentina 2 1 0 1 1 3
Saudi Arabia 2 1 0 1 -1 3
Mexico 2 0 1 1 -2 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
France 2 2 0 0 4 6
Australia 2 1 0 1 -2 3
Denmark 2 0 1 1 -1 1
Tunisia 2 0 1 1 -1 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Spain 2 1 1 0 7 4
Japan 2 1 0 1 0 3
Costa Rica 2 1 0 1 -6 3
Germany 2 0 1 1 -1 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Croatia 2 1 1 0 3 4
Morocco 2 1 1 0 2 4
Belgium 2 1 0 1 -1 3
Canada 2 0 0 2 -4 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Brazil 2 2 0 0 3 6
Switzerland 2 1 0 1 0 3
Cameroon 2 0 1 1 -1 1
Serbia 2 0 1 1 -2 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Portugal 2 2 0 0 3 6
Ghana 2 1 0 1 0 3
South Korea 2 0 1 1 -1 1
Uruguay 2 0 1 1 -2 1

Watch: Argentina Star Lionel Messi Is Now Available On Call Of Duty

Argentina and Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi is now available to play on the famous virtual game, Call Of Duty.

Lionel Messi could create history if he scores against Poland.
Lionel Messi could create history if he scores against Poland. AP
img
Outlook Web Desk
UPDATED 30 Nov 2022 3:22 pm

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi might be gearing up for his country's all-important match at the FIFA World Cup 2022 against Poland but the PSG star is all set to appear in the famous game, Call Of Duty.

The official handle of Call Of Duty tweeted, "Dribble your way to victory ⚽️ 🔥
Run the field with the Messi Operator Bundle, now available in Call of Duty #Warzone2 and #ModernWarfare2"

Watch:
 

 

However on the footballing front, Lionel Messi has some important things to sort out. After rescuing his country against Mexico, the Albiceleste will take on Poland in a crucial do-or-die encounter for the former.

Another emotionally charged evening awaits Messi and the soccer-mad south American nation that worships him when Argentina meets Poland on Wednesday for a match with so much on the line. For Messi, who is playing in likely his last World Cup.

“Now another World Cup has begun,” said Lionel Messi, who will hope to score for the third straight match at this World Cup and has netted 13 goals for Argentina in 2022 — already a career-high haul in a single calendar year.

With Robert Lewandowski's Poland in the opposition front, it sets up an enticing clash of two the most decorated players in Football history.
(With Inputs from AP)

Tags
Sports Fifa FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Football Argentina National Football Team Lionel Messi Call Of Duty PlayStation Poland National Football Team Robert Lewandowski
