Watch: Argentina Star Lionel Messi Is Now Available On Call Of Duty

Lionel Messi could create history if he scores against Poland. AP

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi might be gearing up for his country's all-important match at the FIFA World Cup 2022 against Poland but the PSG star is all set to appear in the famous game, Call Of Duty.

The official handle of Call Of Duty tweeted, "Dribble your way to victory ⚽️ 🔥

Run the field with the Messi Operator Bundle, now available in Call of Duty #Warzone2 and #ModernWarfare2"

However on the footballing front, Lionel Messi has some important things to sort out. After rescuing his country against Mexico, the Albiceleste will take on Poland in a crucial do-or-die encounter for the former.

Another emotionally charged evening awaits Messi and the soccer-mad south American nation that worships him when Argentina meets Poland on Wednesday for a match with so much on the line. For Messi, who is playing in likely his last World Cup.

“Now another World Cup has begun,” said Lionel Messi, who will hope to score for the third straight match at this World Cup and has netted 13 goals for Argentina in 2022 — already a career-high haul in a single calendar year.

With Robert Lewandowski's Poland in the opposition front, it sets up an enticing clash of two the most decorated players in Football history.

(With Inputs from AP)