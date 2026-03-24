Utah Jazz Vs Toronto Raptors, NBA 2026: Barrett And Walter Fire Raptors to 127-143 Victory – In Pics

RJ Barrett scored 27 points to lead the Toronto Raptors to a dominant 143-127 road win over the Utah Jazz, officially eliminating Utah from playoff contention. The Raptors utilized a massive 49-30 third-quarter surge to pull away, supported by Sandro Mamukelashvili’s 23 points and a standout shooting night from rookie Ja'Kobe Walter, who hit six three-pointers. Scottie Barnes flirted with a triple-double, recording 20 points, 10 assists, and 7 rebounds. Despite a career-high 37 points from Jazz rookie Ace Bailey, Utah’s defensive struggles continued as they dropped their sixth game in seven outings.Toronto Raptors vs Utah Jazz

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NBA: Utah Jazz vs Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors forward Sandro Mamukelashvili (54) goes up for a dunk against the Utah Jazz during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City. | Photo: AP/Rob Gray
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NBA: Toronto Raptors vs Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh, left, and Toronto Raptors guard Gradey Dick go for the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City. | Photo: AP/Rob Gray
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NBA Basketball Game: Utah Jazz vs Toronto Raptors
Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey reaches for the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors in Salt Lake City. | Photo: AP/Rob Gray
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NBA Basketball Game: Toronto Raptors vs Utah Jazz
Toronto Raptors forward Sandro Mamukelashvili, left, goes to the basket against Utah Jazz guard Andersson Garcia, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City. | Photo: AP/Rob Gray
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NBA Basketball: Utah Jazz vs Toronto Raptors
Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh reacts after a play against the Toronto Raptors during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City. | Photo: AP/Rob Gray
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NBA Basketball: Toronto Raptors vs Utah Jazz
Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes reacts after making a basket at the buzzer to end the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City. | Photo: AP/Rob Gray
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NBA 2025-26: Utah Jazz vs Toronto Raptors
Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey (19) has his shot blocked by Toronto Raptors guard Ja'kobe Walter (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City. | Photo: AP/Rob Gray
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NBA 2025-26: Toronto Raptors vs Utah Jazz
Toronto Raptors guard Markelle Fultz (20) dribbles against Utah Jazz guard Bez Mbeng (21) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City. | Photo: AP/Rob Gray
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Basketball: Utah Jazz vs Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett (9) moves the ball as Utah Jazz guard Elijah Harkless, left, defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City. | Photo: AP/Rob Gray
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Basketball: Toronto Raptors vs Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski (22) drives to the basket against Toronto Raptors forward Sandro Mamukelashvili (54) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City. | Photo: AP/Rob Gray
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