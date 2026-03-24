Utah Jazz Vs Toronto Raptors, NBA 2026: Barrett And Walter Fire Raptors to 127-143 Victory – In Pics
RJ Barrett scored 27 points to lead the Toronto Raptors to a dominant 143-127 road win over the Utah Jazz, officially eliminating Utah from playoff contention. The Raptors utilized a massive 49-30 third-quarter surge to pull away, supported by Sandro Mamukelashvili’s 23 points and a standout shooting night from rookie Ja'Kobe Walter, who hit six three-pointers. Scottie Barnes flirted with a triple-double, recording 20 points, 10 assists, and 7 rebounds. Despite a career-high 37 points from Jazz rookie Ace Bailey, Utah’s defensive struggles continued as they dropped their sixth game in seven outings.Toronto Raptors vs Utah Jazz
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