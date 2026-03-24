Utah Jazz Vs Toronto Raptors, NBA 2026: Barrett And Walter Fire Raptors to 127-143 Victory – In Pics

Toronto Raptors forward Sandro Mamukelashvili (54) goes up for a dunk against the Utah Jazz during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City. | Photo: AP/Rob Gray

1/9 Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh, left, and Toronto Raptors guard Gradey Dick go for the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City. | Photo: AP/Rob Gray





2/9 Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey reaches for the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors in Salt Lake City. | Photo: AP/Rob Gray





3/9 Toronto Raptors forward Sandro Mamukelashvili, left, goes to the basket against Utah Jazz guard Andersson Garcia, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City. | Photo: AP/Rob Gray





4/9 Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh reacts after a play against the Toronto Raptors during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City. | Photo: AP/Rob Gray





5/9 Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes reacts after making a basket at the buzzer to end the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City. | Photo: AP/Rob Gray





6/9 Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey (19) has his shot blocked by Toronto Raptors guard Ja'kobe Walter (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City. | Photo: AP/Rob Gray





7/9 Toronto Raptors guard Markelle Fultz (20) dribbles against Utah Jazz guard Bez Mbeng (21) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City. | Photo: AP/Rob Gray





8/9 Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett (9) moves the ball as Utah Jazz guard Elijah Harkless, left, defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City. | Photo: AP/Rob Gray





9/9 Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski (22) drives to the basket against Toronto Raptors forward Sandro Mamukelashvili (54) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City. | Photo: AP/Rob Gray





