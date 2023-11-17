UEFA European Championship 2024 Qualifiers: Lamine Yamal, 16-Year-Old Football Sensation, Helps Spain Beat Cyprus 3-1

Teenaged football sensation Lamine Yamal scored an early goal for Spain to help them beat Cyprus 3-1 in Limassol, Cyprus on Thursday, November 17, 2023 and stay on top in their UEFA European Championship 2024 qualifying group. Forwards Mikel Oyarzabal and Joselu also scored first-half goals for Spain. (Football News)

Spain have already qualified for next year's Euro championship and the win on Thursday gave them a two-point lead in Group A over Scotland, who were held to a 2-2 draw at Georgia.

Yamal, who is all of 16, scored five minutes into the match. “I’m very happy to be wearing this jersey,” Yamal said. “I’m feeling very comfortable thanks to my teammates,” he added.

Spain’s final qualifying match will be against Georgia on Sunday in Valladolid, while Scotland will host Norway.

It was the last qualifying game for Cyprus, who ended with no points and a goal difference of minus 25 after eight defeats. The goal against Spain was the team’s third overall, and the others had come against Georgia and Norway.

Yamal opened the scoring in the game after a couple of deft moves to steer clear of the goalkeeper and a defender in front of the net. Oyarzabal added to the lead from close range in the 22nd minute in a goal that was initially disallowed for offside, and Joselu scored the third after a corner taken by Oyarzabal in the 28th minute.

Substitute Kostas Pileas scored Cyprus’ solitary goal in the 75th minute.

Oyarzabal had to be substituted in the 40th minute with a muscle injury on his left thigh. He was replaced by Rodrigo Riquelme, the Atletico Madrid midfielder who made his debut with the Spanish national team.

Bayer Leverkusen defender Alejandro Grimaldo and Girona midfielder Aleix Garcia and also made their debuts for Spain.

Providing an update on Oyarzabal's injury, the Spanish football federation said the forward will not continue with the squad for Sunday’s match against Georgia, but added that he will not be replaced either.