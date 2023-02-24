Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

UEFA Europa League: Manchester United Drawn With Real Betis In Last 16, Arsenal Face Sporting Lisbon

Home Sports

UEFA Europa League: Manchester United Drawn With Real Betis In Last 16, Arsenal Face Sporting Lisbon

Man United will host the first leg at Old Trafford on March 9.

Man United knocked out Barcelona with a 2-1 win on Thursday.
Man United knocked out Barcelona with a 2-1 win on Thursday. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Feb 2023 7:31 pm

Manchester United was paired with Real Betis in the round of 16 of the Europa League on Friday, giving the 2017 champions another Spanish opponent after eliminating Barcelona. (More Football News)

Man United will host the first leg at Old Trafford on March 9.

The last Ukrainian team left in this season's European competitions, Shakhtar Donetsk, was drawn to face Feyenoord. Shakhtar will host the first leg in neighboring Poland because of the Russian military invasion of Ukraine.

Related stories

Fan Punches Sevilla Goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic In Europa League Match At PSV

UEFA Europa League, Manchester United Vs Barcelona, Knock Out Round 2nd Leg: Manchester United Beat Barcelona 2-1 To Reach Last 16 - In Pics

UEFA Europa League 2022-23, Knockout Round Play-Offs, Second Leg: Manchester United Beat Barcelona 2-1 To Advance

Premier League leader Arsenal will face Sporting Lisbon, with the first leg played in Portugal.

Arsenal was seeded in the draw because it was among the eight winners of Europa League groups, and those teams play the second leg at home. Unseeded teams hosting the first leg came through the playoff round, which involved Europa League group runners-up and teams which placed third in a Champions League group.

Juventus was paired with Freiburg and six-time champion Sevilla will be at home first against Fenerbahce. Union Berlin will have a reunion with Union Saint-Gilloise after they also met twice in the group stage.

Roma, coached by José Mourinho, will play Real Sociedad, while Bayer Leverkusen was paired with Ferencvaros.

Ferencvaros will host the second leg at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, the stadium that will also stage the Europa League final on May 31.

In the round of 16 of the third-tier Europa Conference League, Villarreal — a Champions League semifinalist last season — was paired with Anderlecht while Fiorentina will host the first leg against Sivasspor.

In other matches, West Ham travels to Cyprus for the first leg against AEK Larnaca, Sheriff will host Nice in Moldova, and Lazio is at home first against AZ Alkmaar, potentially on March 7 to avoid a clash at Stadio Olimpico with Roma's game in the Europa League.

Also, it was: Lech Poznan vs. Djurgarden; Basel vs. Slovan Bratislava; and Gent vs. Istanbul Basaksehir.

The Europa Conference League final is scheduled for June 7 in Prague.

Tags

Sports Football Europa League Manchester United Real Betis Arsenal Sporting Lisbon Shakhtar Donetsk Juventus Sevilla FC
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read