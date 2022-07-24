Monday, Jul 25, 2022
Tour De France Femmes 2022: Lorena Wiebes Wins Stage One As Women's Race Returns After 33 Years

The first stage started from the Eiffel Tower and ended on the iconic avenue, just hours before the conclusion of the men's race.

Netherland's Lorena Wiebes celebrates on the podium after winning Stage 1 of the Tour de France Femmes 2022.
Netherland's Lorena Wiebes celebrates on the podium after winning Stage 1 of the Tour de France Femmes 2022. AP Photo

Updated: 24 Jul 2022 11:56 pm

Lorena Wiebes of the Netherlands sprinted to victory on Sunday in the first stage of the women's Tour de France which returned after a 33-year absence. (More Sports News)

The Team DSM rider struck in the last 150 meters of the 82-kilometer (51-mile) circuit in Paris to beat former Olympic champion Marianne Vos to the line on the Champs-Elysees.

Wiebes punched the air in celebration.

Tour of Flanders champion Lotte Kopecky was third. 

It's the first time since 1989 that a women's edition of the Tour de France is being held. Tour de France organizer Amaury Sport Organization (ASO) previously organized La Course, a one-day race held in Paris coinciding with the men's Tour.

The “Tour de France Femmes” will end July 31 in eastern France at La Super Planche des Belles Filles, a spectacular uphill finish often visited by the men's Tour.

The eight-stage race aims to become a permanent fixture on the women's world tour cycling calendar. A Tour stage race took place from 1984 to 1989, running parallel with the men's edition, before later being shortened. Various other versions have been tried but they usually were underfunded.

Online fitness platform Zwift has signed on with a four-year sponsorship after riders spent years calling for a women's version of the race. Some rode every stage of the men's race to raise awareness of the issue until ASO announced the new event.

