Wednesday, Jun 08, 2022
The Sports Authority Of India Calls Back Entire Indian Contingent From Slovenia In Wake Of Allegations Against Coach

The Cycling Federation of India (CFI) Chairman Onkar Singh told PTI that SAI has made the decision to cut short the training trip.

Updated: 08 Jun 2022 11:38 am

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has decided to call entire Indian contingent back to the country from Slovenia after a female cyclist accused chief coach R K Sharma of "inappropriate behaviour" during the training-cum-competition trip.   The Indian endurance contingent, consisting of five male and one female cyclists, was scheduled to return on June 14 from Slovenia. SAI has already called back the cyclist, who made the allegations, and formed an enquiry committee to look into the matter.  The Cycling Federation of India (CFI) Chairman Onkar Singh told PTI that SAI has made the decision to cut short the training trip. 
"SAI official called up CFI this morning and said all the contingent including coach RK Sharma will be called back immediately from Slovenia," Singh said. It has been learnt that SAI also shot off a separate missive to coach Sharma to return as soon as possible. 

Tags

Sports The Sports Authority Of India Cyclist Woman Cyclist Harrassment Coach Indian Contingent Slovenia Coach RK Sharma Cycling Federation Of India (CFI) Onkar Singh
