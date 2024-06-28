Tennis

World Tennis League: Season 3 Set To Return To Abu Dhabi At The Iconic Etihad Arena

Season 3 will be held between 19-22 December 2024 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi

Italian Open Tennis 2024 Daniil Medvedev_Photo_3
Daniil Medvedev will be one of the star attraction at the tournament. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
info_icon

Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), in collaboration with Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) and Miral, are set to host the third season of the World Tennis League, scheduled to be held at the iconic Etihad Arena from December 19 to 22, 2024. (More Tennis News)

Following a huge success in 2023, which marked World Tennis League's debut at Etihad Arena, season 3 is set to be bigger and more exciting.

Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) and Miral, continues its three-year commitment to support the World Tennis League.

Raducanu says she has rekindled her love of tennis - null
Emma Raducanu 'Grateful' And 'Excited' Having 'Rekindled The Love For Tennis'

BY Stats Perform

The four-day event featured global tennis icons like Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev, Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina, along with global chart-toppers 50 Cent, Akon and Ne-Yo, enthralling the audience both on and off the court.

The PBG Eagles, featuring Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Mirra Andreeva and Sofia Kenin, emerged as the champions of the WTL 2023. Season 2 garnered 20,000+ attendance and was live broadcasted in 125+ countries, with world-class artists performing at Etihad Arena, Yas Island.

The tickets for the World Tennis League Season 3 will go on sale at 3 PM on Friday, June 28.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 28 LIVE: Hemant Soren Walks Out Of Jail; Delhi's June 1-28 Rain Third-Highest Rain In Last 124 Yrs
  2. 'Deeply Biased': India 'Rejects' US State Department's Report On Religious Freedom
  3. 'Conscientious': What's Behind Shashi Tharoor's Rare Praise For Delhi L-G Amidst Heavy Rainfall?
  4. Monsoon Enters Delhi With Record-Breaking Rain, City Paralysed After Waterlogging
  5. Day In Pics: June 28, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Aditya Roy Kapur To Star In Raj & DK's Web Series 'Rakhtabeej'-Report
  2. 'Bad Newz' Trailer Review: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri Promise A Chaotic Ride
  3. Netflix Announces Desi Gangster Series ‘Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper’ Ft. Manav Kaul, Tillotama Shome
  4. Junaid Khan On Discussing ‘Maharaj’ With Father Aamir Khan: It Is Not His Film And He Is Busy With His Work
  5. Ayushmann Khurrana Showers Praise On Tahira Kashyap For Her Directorial Debut 'Sharmajee Ki Beti': Super Proud Of You
Sports News
  1. Today World Sports News LIVE: Shafali Verma Hits Double-Ton Vs SA-W In One-Off Test; Javelin Thrower DP Manu Pulled Up By NADA
  2. India Vs South Africa Live Streaming, T20 WC 2024 Final: When, Where To Watch IND Vs SA Summit Clash
  3. Sinner To Open Wimbledon Campaign Versus Hanfmann, Alcaraz And Djokovic Face Qualifiers
  4. Euro 2024: Guehi Feeding Off The Energy 'Big Brother' Stones Is Bringing To England Camp
  5. IND-W Vs RSA-W, One-Off Test: Shafali Verma Hits Maiden Double Ton, Joins Mithali Raj In Elite List
World News
  1. What Is The Best Way To Prepare Milo Drink? Viral TikTok 'Guide' Sparks Debate
  2. India's Anti-Money Laundering, Counter-Terrorist Financing Regime 'Achieving Good Results', Says FATF
  3. BLACKPINK's Lisa Encourages Diversity, Internet Praises The ‘Rockstar’ For Inclusive Casting and Fair Pay | Music Video Out Now
  4. No More Plant-Based Burgers At McDonald’s, Customers Want Meat Only
  5. Anxiety Builds On Earth As Sunita Williams Remains Stuck In Space Due To ISS Helium Leaks | What We Know
Latest Stories
  1. Magnitude 7.2 Earthquake Hits Peru, Tsunami Warning Issued
  2. 77th Tony Awards: Alicia Keys, Liev Schreiber, Elle Fanning And Others Rock The Red Carpet Look To Perfection
  3. Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: Opposition Lists Collapsed Structures, Leaks, Cracks In 10 Years Of Modi Govt
  4. Hina Khan Diagnosed With Stage Three Breast Cancer; Says 'Will Overcome This Challenge'
  5. Anxiety Builds On Earth As Sunita Williams Remains Stuck In Space Due To ISS Helium Leaks | What We Know
  6. Amid NEET Row, Centre's Panel Asks Suggestions From Students, Parents For Exam Reforms
  7. ‘Jatt & Juliet 3’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa’s Film Is Second Biggest Punjabi Opener Of All Time
  8. Breaking News June 28 LIVE: Hemant Soren Walks Out Of Jail; Delhi's June 1-28 Rain Third-Highest Rain In Last 124 Yrs