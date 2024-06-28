World Tennis League: Season 3 Set To Return To Abu Dhabi At The Iconic Etihad Arena

Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), in collaboration with Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) and Miral, are set to host the third season of the World Tennis League, scheduled to be held at the iconic Etihad Arena from December 19 to 22, 2024. (More Tennis News)
Following a huge success in 2023, which marked World Tennis League's debut at Etihad Arena, season 3 is set to be bigger and more exciting.
Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) and Miral, continues its three-year commitment to support the World Tennis League.
The four-day event featured global tennis icons like Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev, Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina, along with global chart-toppers 50 Cent, Akon and Ne-Yo, enthralling the audience both on and off the court.
The PBG Eagles, featuring Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Mirra Andreeva and Sofia Kenin, emerged as the champions of the WTL 2023. Season 2 garnered 20,000+ attendance and was live broadcasted in 125+ countries, with world-class artists performing at Etihad Arena, Yas Island.
The tickets for the World Tennis League Season 3 will go on sale at 3 PM on Friday, June 28.