Emma Raducanu 'Grateful' And 'Excited' Having 'Rekindled The Love For Tennis'

The world number 168, who had not played since the Madrid Open in April, marked her return from injury with a run to the Nottingham Open semi-finals just over a week ago

Raducanu says she has rekindled her love of tennis
Emma Raducanu is thrilled to have "rekindled" her love for tennis, with the former US Open champion admitting she is "in a lot better spirits on and off the court". (More Tennis News)

The world number 168, who had not played since the Madrid Open in April, marked her return from injury with a run to the Nottingham Open semi-finals just over a week ago. 

Last year, Raducanu underwent wrist and ankle surgery that, at one point, confined her to a mobility scooter, but she has prioritised fitness over competition during the 2024 season.

Emma Raducanu will play at Wimbledon after missing last year's tournament.
BY Stats Perform

Having missed the French Open to focus on preparing for the grass-court season, she has also opted not to participate for Great Britain in the forthcoming Olympics.

The 21-year-old is now stepping up her preparations for Wimbledon, which continue when she faces Sloane Stephens in Eastbourne on Tuesday.

And Raducanu will enter the contest against her fellow former Flushing Meadows champion with a real spring in her step.

"I really feel like I'm in a lot better spirits on and off the court," she told BBC TV. "It's a nice feeling for me because it hasn't always been the case.

"I'm very happy to have rekindled the love for tennis and just enjoying the challenges that come with it and not getting so down about it, just trying a way to go around.

"I'm just really grateful to have this feeling again because it's something that I feel like I've been missing in a way for the last few years.

"I haven't felt this good about my tennis and excited about it and passionate for a long, long time."

