Emma Raducanu is one of a record four former grand slam champions to get wild cards into the women's singles draw at Wimbledon. (More Tennis News)
Raducanu missed most of last year, including Wimbledon, after being forced to undergo wrist and ankle surgeries.
The 2021 US Open champion has slipped to 165th in the WTA rankings after enduring a difficult few years, and she was beaten by fellow Brit and eventual champion Katie Boulter in the Nottingham Open semi-finals on Sunday.
Raducanu is one of an unprecedented four former major champions to be handed wild cards for the women's draw by the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club.
Naomi Osaka, Caroline Wozniacki and Angelique Kerber, who won the 2018 edition of Wimbledon, have all been granted entry.
All seven wild cards for the men's singles draw, meanwhile, have gone to British players, Liam Broady chief among them.
The third grand slam of 2024 gets under way on July 1, with the women's singles final being held on July 13 and the men's showpiece taking place the following day.