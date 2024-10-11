Tennis

US Open Champion Aryna Sabalenka Salutes 'Legend' Rafael Nadal

Sabalenka, the reigning Australian and US Open champion, was the latest big name to salute the 14-time French Open winner, who was dubbed "the King of Clay

Aryna-Sabalenka
Sabalenka saluted the retiring Nadal
info_icon

Aryna Sabalenka paid tribute to "legend" Rafael Nadal, acknowledging the retiring Spaniard is "an inspiration to all of us". (More Tennis News)

The 22-time major winner announced on Thursday via a video on his social media platforms that he will retire from competitive tennis following next month's Davis Cup finals in Malaga.

Nadal's decision - generally expected given his injury struggles in recent years - has been met with widespread tributes throughout the tennis and sporting world.

And WTA number two Sabalenka - the reigning Australian and US Open champion - was the latest big name to salute the 14-time French Open winner, who was dubbed "the King of Clay".

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal. - Photo: X | EuroFoot
Nadal Announces Retirement, Locks Davis Cup Finals In Malaga As Last Outing

BY Jagdish Yadav

"He's an inspiration for all of us, for the next generation, for current players. He's a legend," Sabalenka told WTA.

"As he said, everything has a beginning and an end. We are all going to be there. I'm really happy for what he was able to achieve. He was inspiration for everyone. He's a hard worker. He definitely had so much love for this sport."

Sabalenka is through to her 11th successive WTA quarter-final at the Wuhan Open after coming from behind to beat Yulia Putintseva 1-6 6-4 6-0.

The reigning champion recovered from losing the opening set - plus a break point at 4-3 down in the second set - to claim his 14th straight victory in Wuhan. 

"In the first set, I was all over the place," she added. "I'm really glad that I was able to put myself together in the second set and things clicked.

"In that game [the eighth in the second set], I was just trying to cool myself down and just to remind myself to keep trying, keep fighting.

"You have to work for it, you have to run, you have to play the point, build the point, find the right shot, then go for it, not rush things. I was just having that conversation in my head all the time.

"After that game, I felt like something clicked. The return was better. The movement was better. The decisions I was making were much better. I felt like that was really the turning point in the match."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Pakistan Suffer Historic Innings Defeat - Data Debrief
  2. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: England Beat Pakistan By An Innings And 47 Runs In Multan
  3. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Pakistan Spinner Abrar Ahmed Taken To Hospital After High Fever
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group C: Toss Update And Playing XIs For All Round 1 Fixtures
  5. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Visitors Tighten Their Grip On Day 4 - In Pics
Football News
  1. UEFA Nations League: Greece Stun England; Kylian Mbappe-Less France Beat Israel 4-1
  2. Julian Nagelsmann Believes Football Must Take Inspiration From NBA, NFL Over Schedule
  3. Norway 3-0 Slovenia, UEFA Nations League: Haaland Sets Scoring Record With Brace
  4. Hungary Vs Netherlands, UEFA Nations League: Koeman Urges Oranje To Maintain Positive Start
  5. Gareth Southgate Not Planning On Swift Return To Management
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Retirement: 'Rafa' To Bid Adieu To Tennis In Nov - In Pics
  2. Rafael Nadal Retirement: Djokovic Hails 22-Time Grand Slam Champion's 'Tenacity, Dedication, Fighting Spirit'
  3. US Open Champion Aryna Sabalenka Salutes 'Legend' Rafael Nadal
  4. Rafael Nadal Retirement: 22-Time Grand Slam Champion To Hang Up His Boots After Davis Cup Finals
  5. Roger Federer Hails 'Incredible' Nadal After Retirement Call: 'I Hoped This Day Would Never Come'
Hockey News
  1. 'I Can Never Give Up': Vivek Sagar Prasad On A Mission To Take Indian Hockey Places
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  5. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Raavan Redux: The Anti-Hero’s Many Dimensions
  2. Outlook's Apeksha Priyadarshini spoke to actor-turned-author Ashutosh Rana
  3. In 2nd Drug Bust In A Week, Delhi Police Seize Rs 2,000 Crore Worth Cocaine Hidden In Snack Packets | Details
  4. The Tata Family: Past, Present And Future
  5. Outlook's Ubeer Naqushbandi Speaks with National Conference's Vice President Omar Abdullah
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Call Me Bae’ Gets ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in Gen Z’s World
  2. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
  3. 70th National Awards: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen And Others Felicitated By President Droupadi Murmu; Mithun Chakraborty Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award
  4. Heartstopper Season 3 Review: Queer YA Romance’s Airbrushed Tone Gets In The Way Of Growth
  5. Kunal Kamra Wants You to Reconsider Saying “The Process is the Punishment” at Parties
US News
  1. Amid Hurricane Milton, Trump Insults Harris And Women At Pennsylvania rally
  2. Hurricane Milton Makes Landfall In Florida As A Category 3 Storm, Bringing Flash Flood Warnings | Details
  3. Hurricane Milton Now At Category 5; Florida Evacuates And Braces For Landfall | What We Know
  4. Supreme Court Rules Against Biden’s Push For Emergency Abortion Care In Texas Hospitals
  5. How Hurricane Helene Devastated Western North Carolina |Details
World News
  1. Scenes Of Devastation: The Aftermath Of Hurricane Milton Across Florida | In Photos
  2. 20 Killed, 8 Injured In Attack On Coal Mines In Pak's Balochistan
  3. Middle East Tensions: Israeli Strikes Kill 22 In Beirut, 27 In Gaza School As Conflict Rages On | Latest
  4. Two UN Peacekeepers Injured As Israeli Forces Target UNIFIL Headquarters In Lebanon | Details
  5. Amid Hurricane Milton, Trump Insults Harris And Women At Pennsylvania rally
Latest Stories
  1. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. Middle East Tensions: Israeli Strikes Kill 22 In Beirut, 27 In Gaza School As Conflict Rages On | Latest
  3. Horoscope For October 11, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. Ranji Trophy: BCCI Tweaks Rules Ahead Of New Season; Retiring Batters To Be Considered Out
  5. Nepal Tour Of United States Live Streaming: Schedule, Squads, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  6. In 2nd Drug Bust In A Week, Delhi Police Seize Rs 2,000 Crore Worth Cocaine Hidden In Snack Packets | Details
  7. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group D Toss Update And Playing XIs: Saurashtra Bat First Against Tamil Nadu; Assam Opt To Bowl 1st
  8. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group B: Toss Update And Playing XIs For All Round 1 Fixtures