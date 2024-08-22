US Open: Carlos Alcaraz Determined To Shrug Off Cincinnati Open Disappointment

Carlos Alcaraz is determined to put his emotional outburst during the Cincinnati Open behind him as he prepares for the start of the US Open next week. (More Tennis News)
The Spaniard has enjoyed an unforgettable three months, winning the French Open and Wimbledon back-to-back before earning the silver medal at the Olympics.
However, his return to hard court has not been so smooth as he suffered a shock defeat to Gael Monfils in the second round in Cincinnati last week.
After cruising through the first set, Alcaraz's match was delayed by rain with the second set tied at 6-6, and the Frenchman rallied to win the tie-break and the decider.
The world number three's frustration was evident during the match as he smashed his racquet on the court four times midway through the third set.
Alcaraz admitted he struggled to adapt to the court's surface but is ready to step up his preparation for the US Open to avoid the same issues.
"I couldn't play. Honestly, I'd been practising really well," Alcaraz said.
"The previous days, I was feeling great, hitting the ball clear, moving well. I don't know what happened.
"I don't know how I felt like this. I couldn't control myself.
"It's really difficult to find some good stuff from this match. So, I want to forget it and try to move on. I'll go to New York and try to practise well, get used to those courts."
Alcaraz won the first of his four grand slams at Flushing Meadows as a teenager during his breakout tournament.
While a third grand slam title of 2024 may be on his mind, Alcaraz is also targeting a different goal for the end of the year, as he aims to leapfrog Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic to become the world number one.
"I'm focused on going to every tournament, thinking about playing great tennis, doing a good result to get better in the race," Alcaraz added.
"Ending the year as number one is one of my main goals."