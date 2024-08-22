Tennis

US Open: Carlos Alcaraz Determined To Shrug Off Cincinnati Open Disappointment

Carlos Alcaraz's return to hard court has not been smooth, as he suffered a shock defeat to Gael Monfils in the second round in Cincinnati last week

Carlos-Alcaraz-tennis-player
Carlos Alcaraz.
info_icon

Carlos Alcaraz is determined to put his emotional outburst during the Cincinnati Open behind him as he prepares for the start of the US Open next week. (More Tennis News)

The Spaniard has enjoyed an unforgettable three months, winning the French Open and Wimbledon back-to-back before earning the silver medal at the Olympics.

However, his return to hard court has not been so smooth as he suffered a shock defeat to Gael Monfils in the second round in Cincinnati last week.

After cruising through the first set, Alcaraz's match was delayed by rain with the second set tied at 6-6, and the Frenchman rallied to win the tie-break and the decider.

The world number three's frustration was evident during the match as he smashed his racquet on the court four times midway through the third set.

Alcaraz admitted he struggled to adapt to the court's surface but is ready to step up his preparation for the US Open to avoid the same issues.

"I couldn't play. Honestly, I'd been practising really well," Alcaraz said.

"The previous days, I was feeling great, hitting the ball clear, moving well. I don't know what happened.

"I don't know how I felt like this. I couldn't control myself.

"It's really difficult to find some good stuff from this match. So, I want to forget it and try to move on. I'll go to New York and try to practise well, get used to those courts."

Alcaraz won the first of his four grand slams at Flushing Meadows as a teenager during his breakout tournament.

While a third grand slam title of 2024 may be on his mind, Alcaraz is also targeting a different goal for the end of the year, as he aims to leapfrog Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic to become the world number one.

"I'm focused on going to every tournament, thinking about playing great tennis, doing a good result to get better in the race," Alcaraz added.

"Ending the year as number one is one of my main goals."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Rohit Sharma Named Best Men's Cricketer, Rahul Dravid Gets Lifetime Honour At CEAT Awards
  2. Afghanistan Cricket Board Names India's R Sridhar As Assistant Coach
  3. ENG Vs SL, 1st Test: Chris Woakes Leads England Charge Against Sri Lanka On Day 1
  4. Rohit Sharma Credits 'Three Pillars' Rahul Dravid, Ajit Agarkar, Jay Shah For T20 World Cup Title
  5. Deepti Sharma Unfazed By T20 World Cup Venue Change, Says 'It Won't Affect Our Preparations'
Football News
  1. Tottenham Hotspur Vs Everton Prediction, English Premier League 2024-25: Preview, Key Players
  2. 'Don't Be Sorry, Smile': Sven-Goran Eriksson Delivers Emotional Message After Cancer Diagnosis
  3. West Ham Vs Crystal Palace Prediction, English Premier League 2024-25: Preview, Key Players
  4. SAFF U20 Championship 2024: Indian Team Forced To Train Indoors Amid Heavy Rain
  5. Football Transfers: Napoli Welcome David Neres From Benfica In 23.8-Million-Pound Deal
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner Doping Probe: World No. 1 'Worn Down Physically And Mentally', Says Coach
  2. Monterrey Open: Unseeded Player Knocks Out Top Seed Danielle Collins - Match Report
  3. Nick Kyrgios, Shapovalov Hit Out After Sinner Escapes Doping Ban
  4. 'No Fault Found': Jannik Sinner Cleared After Twice Testing Positive For Banned Substance
  5. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner Tested Positive For Steroids Twice, But Will Not Be Suspended
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi Poland Visit Highlights: Modi Lands In Warsaw, Pays Tribute To Royal Family Of Kolhapur
  2. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Bengal Govt Sacks New Principal Of RG Kar College; Sandip Ghosh's Transfer Revoked
  3. Earthquake Tremors Felt In Jammu And Kashmir's Baramulla
  4. PM Modi Arrives In Poland Ahead Of Historic Ukraine Visit With Hopes Of 'Early Return Of Peace'
  5. Kolkata Doctor Case: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari Demands CM Mamata Banerjee's Resignation
Entertainment News
  1. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
  2. Haniya Aslam’s Quiet Revolution
  3. Stree Pradhan Samaj Ke Purush: Alternative Masculinities In Feminist Horror Hindi Cinema 
  4. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  5. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
US News
  1. Royal Caribbean Unveils New Icon Class Ship ‘Star Of The Seas’, Set To Debut In 2025
  2. Starbucks' New CEO Will Travel From California To Seattle To Work From Office
  3. The Atlantic Ocean Is Cooling Rapidly. What’s Really Going On?
  4. BMW Recalls Over 720,000 Vehicles Due To Potential Fire Risk
  5. New Book Reveals Queen Elizabeth Found Donald Trump ‘Very Rude’, Here’s Why
World News
  1. Sicily Yacht Accident: Divers Recover 5 Bodies During Search Ops, 1 Missing
  2. UAE Accepts Credentials Of Taliban Ambassador In Major Diplomatic Coup For Afghanistan's Rulers
  3. Sri Lanka Announces Visa-Free Entry For Tourists From India, UK And 33 Countries | Details
  4. Iran Gets 1st Female Minister In Over A Decade After Parliament Approves Pezeshkian's Cabinet
  5. Royal Caribbean Unveils New Icon Class Ship ‘Star Of The Seas’, Set To Debut In 2025
Latest Stories
  1. PM Modi Poland Visit Highlights: Modi Lands In Warsaw, Pays Tribute To Royal Family Of Kolhapur
  2. Chhattisgarh High Court Endorses Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai's Government's 'Zero Tolerance' Policy Against Corruption
  3. MPox Scare: Dedicated Ward For Isolation, 5 Allocated Beds, Ambulance | AIIMS Delhi Issues Guidelines
  4. Chhattisgarh: Pigeon Falls Instead Of Flying At I-Day Event, Action Sought Over Viral Video
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 21, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Bharat Bandh Over SC's Quota Ruling: Banks, Schools Mostly Open; Police Lathi-Charge Protesters In Bihar
  7. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: Honours Shared In Rain-Hit Day; PAK 158/4 (41 Overs) At Stumps
  8. Kolkata Doctor Case: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari Demands CM Mamata Banerjee's Resignation