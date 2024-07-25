Tennis

Tennis At Paris Olympics: Angelique Kerber To Retire From Professional Tennis After The Games

Angelique Kerber has announced she will retire from professional tennis after the Olympic Games in Paris

Angelique Kerber in action at Wimbledon
Angelique Kerber in action at Wimbledon earlier this month
info_icon

Angelique Kerber has announced she will retire from professional tennis after the Olympic Games in Paris. (More Tennis News)

Kerber, who won singles titles at the Australian Open, US Open and Wimbledon between 2016 and 2018, returned to the court after an 18-month hiatus earlier this year.

She had missed the entire 2023 season after announcing her pregnancy in August 2022, giving birth to a daughter the following February.

The 36-year-old has fond memories of the Olympics, having claimed silver at Rio 2016, and she sees this year's tournament at Roland-Garros as a fitting place to end her career.

"The finish line. Before the Olympics begin, I can already say that I will never forget Paris 2024, because it will be my last professional tournament as a tennis player," Kerber wrote on Instagram on Thursday.

"Whereas this might actually be the right decision, it will never feel that way. Simply because I love the sport with all my heart and I'm thankful for the memories and opportunities it has given me.

"The Olympics I've participated in so far have been more than just competitions as they represent different chapters of my life as a tennis player: the climb, the peak… and now, the finish line.

"Paris 2024 will mark the finish line of the most incredible journey I could have ever dreamed of, growing up with a racket in my hand. 

"There are many more things I want to say and people to thank, which I will do once I completed my last match… but for now, I will take the time and soak up every second of this final episode on court."

