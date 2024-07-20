Tennis

Swiss Open: Matteo Berrettini Sees Off Stefanos Tsitsipas To Seal Final Spot

The 2018 champion - and 2022 runner-up - Berrettini prevailed 7-6 (8-6) 7-5 after one hour and 42 minutes to set up a championship showdown with Quentin Halys in Gstaad

Matteo Berrettini-tennis-swiss open
Berrettini was too good for Tsitsipas on Saturday
info_icon

Matteo Berrettini is through to his third Swiss Open final following an impressive straight-sets victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas. (More Tennis News)

The 2018 champion - and 2022 runner-up - prevailed 7-6 (8-6) 7-5 after one hour and 42 minutes to set up a championship showdown with Quentin Halys in Gstaad.

Berrettini had lost all five of his previous meetings with top seed Tsitsipas, but dropped just one point on serve during the opening set, which he eventually snatched in a tie-break.

The Greek was seeking his third ATP final of the season on clay, having triumphed in Monte-Carlo and been runner-up to Casper Ruud in Barcelona.

Zverev was in fine form on Friday - null
Alexander Zverev Soars Past Zhizhen Zhang To Reach Hamburg Open Semi-finals

BY Stats Perform

However, he just could not shake off the Italian, who crucially broke in game 11 of the second set before holding for victory.

He will contest Sunday's championship match with Frenchman Halys, who saw off fifth seed Jan-Lennard Struff in straight sets.

Data Debrief: Big-serving Berrettini stuns Tsitsipas

The statistics certainly favoured Tsitsipas, who was 14-1 against Italian opponents on clay and 29-2 against players ranked outside the top 50 on surface since the start of the 2021 season.

However, Berrettini had other ideas. The former Wimbledon finalist, who was 1-6 against top-15 opponents on clay, won 92% of his first-serve points.

And while Tsitsipas double-faulted on four occasions, Berrettini stood firm and is now an impressive 12-1 in Gstaad.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SL Vs BAN Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 Live Scores: Chamari Athapaththu, Vishmi Gunaratne Off To Flying Start
  2. The Hundred Men's Competition 2024: Start Date, Full Schedule, Squads, Player Availability, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  3. SL-W Vs BAN-W, Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 Toss Update: Bangladesh Women Bat First Against Sri Lanka
  4. IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Vs Salem Spartans Live Streaming, TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch ITT Vs SS Match
  5. India Vs UAE Preview, Women's Asia Cup 2024: IND-W Eye Semi-Final Berth
Football News
  1. Premier League 2024-25: Bournemouth Midfielder Tyler Adams To Miss Start Of Season Through Injury
  2. Erik Ten Hag Confirms Man Utd's Matthijs De Ligt Interest But Denies Pushing For Move
  3. Newcastle Sign Serbia Youth International Miodrag Pivas
  4. Football At Paris Olympics: Alexandre Lacazette Confident Of Leading France To Gold
  5. Eddie Howe Relays 'Unwavering Commitment' To Newcastle Amid England Job Links
Tennis News
  1. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Forced Into Survival Mode During Duje Ajdukovic Win In Bastad
  2. Rafael Nadal Confirms Swedish Open Final Spot With Another Comeback Win
  3. Swiss Open: Matteo Berrettini Sees Off Stefanos Tsitsipas To Seal Final Spot
  4. Alexander Zverev Soars Past Zhizhen Zhang To Reach Hamburg Open Semi-finals
  5. Swiss Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Sets Up Semi-final Showdown With Matteo Berrettini
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India News July 20 LIVE: CBI Arrests 'Mastermind' In NEET-UG Paper Leak Case
  2. No Candidate Scores Above 682 In Revised NEET-UG Result In Haryana Centre Under Scrutiny
  3. 'Fairly Unusual, But…': Shashi Tharoor Reacts To Kerala's 'Foreign Secretary' Appointment
  4. Air India Ferry Flight Lands In San Francisco With Passengers Stranded In Russia
  5. In Photos: Indian Students Show Solidarity to Bangladesh's Anti-Quota Movement
Entertainment News
  1. Designer Moments At The Paris Olympics 2024 You’ll Love
  2. 'Maharaj': When A Rich Historical Case Meets A Mediocre Film
  3. 'Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper' On Netflix Review: Manav Kaul’s Desperate Attempt To Save This Weakly Implemented Series Is Evident Throughout
  4. Fawad Khan Apologises For Keeping His Indian Fans Waiting So Long For His Comeback
  5. Nick Jonas Posts Unseen Picture From The Moment He Proposed To Priyanka Chopra - Check Post Inside
US News
  1. 'Vision From God': Oklahoma Man Predicted Trump's Assassination Bid Nearly 4 Months Ago | WATCH
  2. Designer Moments At The Paris Olympics 2024 You’ll Love
  3. Paris Adds 60Kms Of New Bike Lane Network Ahead Of 2024 Olympics | Paris 2024 Olympics Full Schedule
  4. Cyber Apocalypse Or Just A Glitch? The Wild Theories Behind Friday's IT Crash
  5. 10 Worst Foods In The World
World News
  1. 'Vision From God': Oklahoma Man Predicted Trump's Assassination Bid Nearly 4 Months Ago | WATCH
  2. Designer Moments At The Paris Olympics 2024 You’ll Love
  3. In Photos: Houthi Drone Attack In Israel's Tel Aviv
  4. Paris Adds 60Kms Of New Bike Lane Network Ahead Of 2024 Olympics | Paris 2024 Olympics Full Schedule
  5. Cyber Apocalypse Or Just A Glitch? The Wild Theories Behind Friday's IT Crash
Latest Stories
  1. Harbhajan Singh Schools Pakistan Journalist For 'Silly' MS Dhoni-Mohammad Rizwan Comparison
  2. Elon Musk Congratulates PM Modi For ‘Being Most Followed World Leader’ On X
  3. Assam Will Become Muslim-majority State By 2041: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
  4. UPSC Chairperson Manoj Soni Tenders Resignation Nearly 5 Years Before His Tenure
  5. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri's Rom-Com Opens Steady With Rs 8.50 Crore
  6. Today World Sports News Live: Rafael Nadal Moves Into Swedish Open Final; Manolo Marquez Appointed India Football Coach
  7. India News July 20 LIVE: CBI Arrests 'Mastermind' In NEET-UG Paper Leak Case
  8. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3's Payal Malik Hints She Wants To Part Ways From Armaan Malik: I Am Done With The Drama And Hate