Stan Wawrinka vs Laslo Djere, Live Streaming, AO 2026: Where To Watch 1st Round Match?

Laslo Djere is coming off a rough patch into the Australian Open 2026
Stan Wawrinka has won the title back in 2014
Laslo Djere will be up against Star Wawrinka in the first round of the 2026 Australia Open on Monday, January 19, 2026.
Laslo Djere has been struggling with recurring injury issues post his elbow surgery that have resulted in inconsistent performances and a lack of rhythm since then. Djere's 2025 campaign, which was marred by physical issues, saw him lose 10 of his last 12 matches.
The lacklustre form was on display in early 2026 as well, when he featured in the ATP Hong Kong and after a few initial qualifying matches, his form again saw a sharp drop. In the main draw, he was mauled by Marcos Giron by 2-6 and 0-6 in the first round.
Stan Wawrinka waited for his wildcard entry in the Australian Open but eventually got it. He has been part of some iconic matches in Melbourne in the last few years, including 2014, where he engraved his name in history by winning the Australian Open by defeating legendary Roger Federer.
Stan Wawrinka vs Laslo Djere, Australian Open 2026: Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Stan Wawrinka vs Laslo Djere, Australian Open 2026 match being played?
The Stan Wawrinka vs Laslo Djere, Australian Open 2026 match will be played at Kia Arena on Monday, January 19, 2026. The match starts at 7:50 AM IST.
How to watch the Australian Open 2026 tournament in India?
The 2026 Australian Open starting from January 18, 2026 will be telecast on Sony Sports in India. The tournament will be broadcast across Sony Sports TEN 1, TEN 2, TEN 3 Hindi, TEN 4 Tamil and TEN 4 Telugu, featuring the world’s leading tennis stars and marquee rivalries from Melbourne Park.