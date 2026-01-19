Stan Wawrinka Vs Laslo Djere LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 First Round: Swiss Ready For Serbian Test

Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland plays a forehand return during a practice session, ahead of the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. AP Photo/Aaron Favila

Stan Wawrinka Vs Laslo Djere Live Score, Australian Open 2026 First Round: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first-round clash at the 2026 Australian Open on Monday, 19 January at Show Court Arena. Laslo Djere, battling recurring injuries since his elbow surgery, has struggled for consistency, losing 10 of his last 12 matches in 2025 and exiting early in Hong Kong this year. Opposite him, Stan Wawrinka enters on a wildcard, bringing his experience and memories of iconic Melbourne moments, including his 2014 Australian Open triumph over Roger Federer. Stay tuned for live updates.

LIVE UPDATES

19 Jan 2026, 08:46:52 am IST Stan Wawrinka Vs Laslo Djere LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 First Round: Match To Follow After Andrey Rublev vs Matteo Arnaldi Stan Wawrinka Vs Laslo Djere match in the 1st round at AO 2026 will follow post the conclusion of Andrey Rublev vs Matteo Arnaldi at the KIA Arena.

19 Jan 2026, 08:21:57 am IST Stan Wawrinka Vs Laslo Djere LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 First Round: Timing Stan Wawrinka Vs Laslo Djere, 1st round match at the Australian Open 2026 will start at approximately 8:40am IST.