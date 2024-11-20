Rafael Nadal Loses Spain's Opening Match In Davis Cup Farewell

Rafael Nadal suffered a straight sets defeat to Botic van de Zandschulp in the opening match of the Davis Cup Finals. (More Tennis News)
Nadal will call time on his illustrious playing career at the culmination of Spain's Davis Cup campaign.
It was not confirmed whether the 38-year-old would take to the court in Malaga on Tuesday until shortly before the scheduled start time.
And in his first competitive match since losing to old foe Novak Djokovic at the Paris Olympics, Nadal went down 6-4 6-4, despite having the crowd's backing, as Van de Zandschulp put the Netherlands into a 1-0 lead in the quarter-final tie.
Speaking after his win, the Dutchman said: "At the beginning I think we were both nervous. The first games didn't go smoothly. The crowd was tough, understandably.
"That is what it is to play against Rafa in Spain. He is probably the biggest sportsman in Spain to have ever lived.
"I have to say it is tough to close out a match against him, knowing it could be his last. I felt I was hoping a bit more than going for it. I went for it and it helped in the end.
"If I was sat at the side of the court I would have been cheering for him too."
Nadal's defeat means the pressure was put on his heir apparent, Carlos Alcaraz, to overcome Tallon Griekspoor and force a deciding doubles match.
Data Debrief: History maker
If this was to prove his final match, Nadal bowed out with another slice of history to his name.
With this appearance, Nadal became the Spanish player with the most matches played in the Davis Cup in the last 30 years, with this his 43rd. He surpassed Feliciano Lopez.